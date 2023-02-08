'The Chair' triggers a farce in a Beijing Hutong

Beijing-style comedy "The Chair" is making its Shanghai debut, showcasing the helplessness and distortion of people living in the lower social class with black humor.

Beijing-style comedy "The Chair" will make its Shanghai debut at Pudong's Shanghai Oriental Art Center on March 3.

Starring veteran actor Zhang Tielin, who is also the playwright and director of the play, "The Chair" centers on a group of Beijing Hutong (traditional Beijing courtyard residences) residents in the 1990s.

Zhang plays the lead role of Ye, who is a retired proof reader of a publishing house. Ye buys a chair from an antique store as a sustenance of his respectable past. The chair triggers a series of incidents and troubles, involving a counterfeit antique expert and an ill-disposed reporter.

Audiences will find that Ye is lost in today's fast-paced life and longs for recognition and respect from society, while other characters make decisions and choices for their own benefit, interest and desires.

According to Zhang, the play showcases the helplessness and distortion of people in the lower social class with black humor, inviting audiences to think about the ways of the world and people's values.



Apart from Zhang, the play boasts a group of experienced actors like Liu Jinshan and Li Qinqin, whose performances give a strong Beijing flavor to the show. Stand-up comedian Xiao Bei will also take part in the Shanghai performance.

Performance info:



Date: March 3-5, 7:15pm



Tickets: 280-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, the Pudong New Area 丁香路425号