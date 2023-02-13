"Magic Mike's Last Dance" tops North American box office on opening weekend

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" led a quiet Super Bowl weekend at the North American box office with an estimated three-day cume of US$8.2 million, data from the measurement firm.

Warner Bros. Pictures' new musical comedy "Magic Mike's Last Dance" led a quiet Super Bowl weekend at the North American box office with an estimated three-day cume of US$8.2 million, data from the measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

The film is the third installment of the "Magic Mike" film franchise, following 2012's "Magic Mike" and 2015's "Magic Mike XXL." Channing Tatum reprises his role as "Magic" Mike Lane, and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm.

The film holds an approval rating of 46 percent based on 146 reviews to date on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

James Cameron's science fiction film "Avatar: The Way of Water" came in second on its ninth weekend with US$6.88 million for a North American cume of US$646.9 million. It now stands as the 10th-highest release of all time in North America.

The blockbuster, distributed by Disney's 20th Century Studios, has grossed an estimated US$2.214 billion worldwide, including US$243 million from the Chinese mainland.

"Titanic: 25th Anniversary," a remastered version of James Cameron's epic romance and disaster film "Titanic," landed in third place with a debut of US$6.4 million. The film is being released by Paramount in time for Valentine's Day.

Comscore figures show the overall North American box office revenue this weekend is only around US$51.1 million. Box office numbers are typically lower in North America during Super Bowl weekend, the biggest weekend for American football in which the National Football League's annual championship game is played.