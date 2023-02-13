﻿
Feature / Entertainment

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" tops North American box office on opening weekend

Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-02-13       0
"Magic Mike's Last Dance" led a quiet Super Bowl weekend at the North American box office with an estimated three-day cume of US$8.2 million, data from the measurement firm.
Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-02-13       0

Warner Bros. Pictures' new musical comedy "Magic Mike's Last Dance" led a quiet Super Bowl weekend at the North American box office with an estimated three-day cume of US$8.2 million, data from the measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

The film is the third installment of the "Magic Mike" film franchise, following 2012's "Magic Mike" and 2015's "Magic Mike XXL." Channing Tatum reprises his role as "Magic" Mike Lane, and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm.

The film holds an approval rating of 46 percent based on 146 reviews to date on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

James Cameron's science fiction film "Avatar: The Way of Water" came in second on its ninth weekend with US$6.88 million for a North American cume of US$646.9 million. It now stands as the 10th-highest release of all time in North America.

The blockbuster, distributed by Disney's 20th Century Studios, has grossed an estimated US$2.214 billion worldwide, including US$243 million from the Chinese mainland.

"Titanic: 25th Anniversary," a remastered version of James Cameron's epic romance and disaster film "Titanic," landed in third place with a debut of US$6.4 million. The film is being released by Paramount in time for Valentine's Day.

Comscore figures show the overall North American box office revenue this weekend is only around US$51.1 million. Box office numbers are typically lower in North America during Super Bowl weekend, the biggest weekend for American football in which the National Football League's annual championship game is played.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     