﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Brazilian makes a splash in new Chinese blockbuster sci-fi film

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  20:29 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
Daniella Tassy, a translator-turned-actress, is thrilled with her plum role as an astronaut who helps save mankind from an Earth in peril.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  20:29 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
Brazilian makes a splash in new Chinese blockbuster sci-fi film
Ti Gong

Brazilian actress Daniela Tassy is happy to be the Brazilian astronaut Emilia in "The Wandering Earth 2" to save the humanity.

After nine years living in China, Brazilian actress Daniela Tassy went to the moon and helped save humanity.

She plays Emilia Soares, captain of one of the many spaceships sent to the moon to save the Earth in the new Chinese sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth 2."

Arriving in China as a translator, Tassy said her acting aspirations have come true in China, far exceeding anything she had expected.

"I had an acting dream, but this is much bigger," the actress, who is approaching 40, told Shanghai Daily in a recent interview. "Playing the role of a Brazilian in a big production that has already made history in the movie industry is completely different. I'm really happy to be part of this history."

She added, "Now I'm the first Brazilian woman to go to the moon. And quite possibly the first Brazilian to save the world in a movie. You don't have many Brazilians saving the world in non-Brazilian movies, do you?"

Brazilian makes a splash in new Chinese blockbuster sci-fi film
Ti Gong

The film's cast and crew includes thousands of foreigners from all over the world.

Tassy said she especially like the film's dazzling special effects and its message of the world uniting in the common cause of saving humanity from a rapidly burning sun.

"It's not like China pitted against an enemy country or organization, or even humans against aliens, but rather humans united to save humanity," she said. "This idea of a world community and the message that we must be united to save the planet are very compelling and relevant to our real world now. It is a message that should shed light on our reality."

Her spaceship in the film is filled with astronauts of different nationalities, including protagonist Liu Peiqiang (played by Wu Jing).

"Everyone is crucial for the mission to succeed," she explained.

Tassy said she was on the set for a month and half, with 11 days of shooting.

The film's cast and crew includes thousands of foreigners, from extras to roles like Emilia, which Tassy didn't expect to land.

She auditioned for the more minor role of a Portuguese-speaking broadcaster reporting on the threat facing mankind. She did two versions of the audition video ― one trying to hold in her emotions and the other more stressed, with the sound of explosions added.

The audition landed her an astronaut role. She prepared for it by rewatching the original first movie, "The Wandering Earth" many times, talking to pilots and working with acting tutors on set.

Brazilian makes a splash in new Chinese blockbuster sci-fi film
Ti Gong

Captain Emilia has sent many Chinese netizens searching for the Brazilian actress on social media platforms.

Her performance in the movie, especially her loving attachment to her screen daughter and her steely determination as a spaceship captain, has sent Chinese netizens searching for the actress on social media platforms.

"She's a Brazilian, woman, astronaut and mother," Tassy said of her role. "She knew she was going to the moon in order to save the world, and left behind her daughter, the most important person in her life. While on the moon, she tries to protect everyone around her."

She added, "We women are so brave. It takes so much courage to have children, and then keep working and studying. I have met so many wonderful women like this in Brazil and in China, and I took inspiration from all of them."

Tassy arrived in the city of Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, in 2014, with a plan to study Chinese for a year and improve her translation skills.

"I feel love for this country, and now I've been here for nine years," she said.

During the years in China, her childhood dream of acting resurfaced, with her getting small roles as extras, and gradually more major roles in movies and TV. Now she is a full-time actress.

"I'm very excited for the movie to be shown in Brazil soon, so my family and friends there can see me on silver screen," she said.



Brazilian makes a splash in new Chinese blockbuster sci-fi film
Ti Gong

Arriving in 2014, Tassy only planned to study Chinese for a year and ended up falling love with China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     