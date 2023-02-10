Brazilian makes a splash in new Chinese blockbuster sci-fi film

Daniella Tassy, a translator-turned-actress, is thrilled with her plum role as an astronaut who helps save mankind from an Earth in peril.

After nine years living in China, Brazilian actress Daniela Tassy went to the moon and helped save humanity.



She plays Emilia Soares, captain of one of the many spaceships sent to the moon to save the Earth in the new Chinese sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth 2."

Arriving in China as a translator, Tassy said her acting aspirations have come true in China, far exceeding anything she had expected.

"I had an acting dream, but this is much bigger," the actress, who is approaching 40, told Shanghai Daily in a recent interview. "Playing the role of a Brazilian in a big production that has already made history in the movie industry is completely different. I'm really happy to be part of this history."

She added, "Now I'm the first Brazilian woman to go to the moon. And quite possibly the first Brazilian to save the world in a movie. You don't have many Brazilians saving the world in non-Brazilian movies, do you?"

Tassy said she especially like the film's dazzling special effects and its message of the world uniting in the common cause of saving humanity from a rapidly burning sun.

"It's not like China pitted against an enemy country or organization, or even humans against aliens, but rather humans united to save humanity," she said. "This idea of a world community and the message that we must be united to save the planet are very compelling and relevant to our real world now. It is a message that should shed light on our reality."

Her spaceship in the film is filled with astronauts of different nationalities, including protagonist Liu Peiqiang (played by Wu Jing).

"Everyone is crucial for the mission to succeed," she explained.

Tassy said she was on the set for a month and half, with 11 days of shooting.

The film's cast and crew includes thousands of foreigners, from extras to roles like Emilia, which Tassy didn't expect to land.

She auditioned for the more minor role of a Portuguese-speaking broadcaster reporting on the threat facing mankind. She did two versions of the audition video ― one trying to hold in her emotions and the other more stressed, with the sound of explosions added.

The audition landed her an astronaut role. She prepared for it by rewatching the original first movie, "The Wandering Earth" many times, talking to pilots and working with acting tutors on set.

Her performance in the movie, especially her loving attachment to her screen daughter and her steely determination as a spaceship captain, has sent Chinese netizens searching for the actress on social media platforms.

"She's a Brazilian, woman, astronaut and mother," Tassy said of her role. "She knew she was going to the moon in order to save the world, and left behind her daughter, the most important person in her life. While on the moon, she tries to protect everyone around her."

She added, "We women are so brave. It takes so much courage to have children, and then keep working and studying. I have met so many wonderful women like this in Brazil and in China, and I took inspiration from all of them."

Tassy arrived in the city of Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, in 2014, with a plan to study Chinese for a year and improve her translation skills.

"I feel love for this country, and now I've been here for nine years," she said.

During the years in China, her childhood dream of acting resurfaced, with her getting small roles as extras, and gradually more major roles in movies and TV. Now she is a full-time actress.

"I'm very excited for the movie to be shown in Brazil soon, so my family and friends there can see me on silver screen," she said.





