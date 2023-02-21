﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Exhibition showcases development of rural China in the new era

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:52 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0
A photography exhibition, "Life Dream in the Fields," at the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower provides insights into the development and achievements of rural China in the new era.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:52 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0
Exhibition showcases development of rural China in the new era

The exhibition reflects the pace of changes in contemporary rural China from different perspectives.

A photography exhibition, titled "Life Dream in the Fields," is under way at the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower, providing insights into the development and achievements of rural China in the new era.

Photos and images at the exhibition come from the Shanghai-produced documentary of the same name. The crew traveled thousands of miles across China to visit 100 villages and recorded vivid stories of rural revitalization in the new era.

Exhibition showcases development of rural China in the new era

Photos and images at the exhibition come from the Shanghai-produced documentary "Life Dream in the Fields."

Through the camera lens, they recorded people, objects, and diverse events in the fields and mountains across the vast land, reflecting the pace of changes in contemporary rural China from different perspectives.

The heartwarming stories hidden in the countryside are also connected to form the theme and narrative of the documentary that presents the magnificent landscapes, agriculture, industry, ecology and the colorful life of ordinary people in rural China.

The exhibition will run through the end of the month.

Exhibition showcases development of rural China in the new era

Real-life stories about people in rural China are told in these photos.



Exhibition showcases development of rural China in the new era

A cute rural child in one of the photos.

Exhibition showcases development of rural China in the new era

Another photo from the exhibition

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     