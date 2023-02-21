Exhibition showcases development of rural China in the new era

A photography exhibition, "Life Dream in the Fields," at the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower provides insights into the development and achievements of rural China in the new era.

A photography exhibition, titled "Life Dream in the Fields," is under way at the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower, providing insights into the development and achievements of rural China in the new era.

Photos and images at the exhibition come from the Shanghai-produced documentary of the same name. The crew traveled thousands of miles across China to visit 100 villages and recorded vivid stories of rural revitalization in the new era.

Through the camera lens, they recorded people, objects, and diverse events in the fields and mountains across the vast land, reflecting the pace of changes in contemporary rural China from different perspectives.

The heartwarming stories hidden in the countryside are also connected to form the theme and narrative of the documentary that presents the magnificent landscapes, agriculture, industry, ecology and the colorful life of ordinary people in rural China.

The exhibition will run through the end of the month.