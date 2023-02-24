Film about life of Chen Wangdao set for release

"Manifesto," a film about the life of Chen Wangdao (1891-1977), the first Chinese translator of the "The Communist Manifesto," is slated for national release on March 24.

"Manifesto," a film about the legendary life of Chen Wangdao (1891-1977), the first Chinese translator of the full text of "The Communist Manifesto," is slated for national release on March 24.

Directed by Hou Yong, the film centers on Chen and his students, and their patriotism, devotion and never-yielding pursuit of truth in that period of turbulence.

The famous educator and linguist is former president of Fudan University. Veteran actor Liu Ye, who portrays Chen, said that he was touched by the character's charisma.

"Chen is a scholar with a strong faith," Liu said. "He is also a great fighter for justice. He is a serious-looking man. But when he spends time with his students, he is so amiable and happy."

Prior to shooting, the crew read "The Communist Manifesto," visited Chen's former residence and interviewed his son and students to know more about Chen's life and contribution.

It took Shanghai Film Group three years to produce the film.

"The film market in China is rapidly recovering," said Wang Jian'er, chairman of Shanghai Film Group. "We will present a few high-quality movies and animations in the following years."