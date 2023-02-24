﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Film about life of Chen Wangdao set for release

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:27 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0
"Manifesto," a film about the life of Chen Wangdao (1891-1977), the first Chinese translator of the "The Communist Manifesto," is slated for national release on March 24.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:27 UTC+8, 2023-02-25       0
Film about life of Chen Wangdao set for release

A poster for "Manifesto"

"Manifesto," a film about the legendary life of Chen Wangdao (1891-1977), the first Chinese translator of the full text of "The Communist Manifesto," is slated for national release on March 24.

Directed by Hou Yong, the film centers on Chen and his students, and their patriotism, devotion and never-yielding pursuit of truth in that period of turbulence.

The famous educator and linguist is former president of Fudan University. Veteran actor Liu Ye, who portrays Chen, said that he was touched by the character's charisma.

"Chen is a scholar with a strong faith," Liu said. "He is also a great fighter for justice. He is a serious-looking man. But when he spends time with his students, he is so amiable and happy."

Film about life of Chen Wangdao set for release

Liu Ye plays the role of Chen Wangdao, the first Chinese translator of the full text of "The Communist Manifesto."

Prior to shooting, the crew read "The Communist Manifesto," visited Chen's former residence and interviewed his son and students to know more about Chen's life and contribution.

It took Shanghai Film Group three years to produce the film.

"The film market in China is rapidly recovering," said Wang Jian'er, chairman of Shanghai Film Group. "We will present a few high-quality movies and animations in the following years."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     