Spring kicks off fun time at Shanghai resort as Disney marks centenary

Shine
  13:58 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
From March 1 to May 31, Shanghai Disney Resort will present an abundance of new offerings, giving guests the opportunity to meet new characters and celebrate exciting occasions.
Shine
  13:58 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
Ti Gong

Some favorite Disney characters, Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse and Mickie Mouse

From March 1 to May 31, Shanghai Disney Resort will be presenting an abundance of new offerings, giving guests the opportunity to meet new characters, celebrate exciting occasions such as International Women's Day, Earth Month and Chip 'n' Dale's birthday as well as enjoy exciting Marvel-themed activities.

In fact, to commemorate Disney's 100th anniversary, starting from March 1, Shanghai Disney Resort will launch a series of celebrations with a lineup of limited-time offerings. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit – one of the first characters created by Walt Disney and his team – will make his debut at the resort from April 10.

Ti Gong

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Amongst the blossoming flowers, guests will be able to spot lively topiaries of Duffy, LinaBell, Pluto and Goofy for the first time.

A focal point of these floral displays is the stunning flower-themed centerpiece of the Dewdrop Fairy in the Gardens of Imagination – an homage to Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Fantasia," in which she appears as the symbol of spring. Treasure hunters should keep their eyes peeled as the sculpted colorful character eggs are back once again this spring. This year, new character eggs of Koslov and Mr Big from "Zootopia" join the pack along with a series of rabbit-themed eggs.

Ti Gong

A spectacular floral scenery greets guests entering the park.

Experience the elevated "Disney Color-Fest: A Street Party!" as it makes a fresh return with a new format. LinaBell will join the party for the first time ever, wearing an all-new outfit just for this special occasion. This year, the show will stop not once, but twice as it travels along its route, and characters break out into signature dance moves to catchy music in an explosion of colorful energy.

Ti Gong

LinaBell will join the "Disney Color-Fest: A Street Party!" for the first time.

Red Panda Mei from Pixar's "Turning Red" will make her first-ever Disney park appearance in Shanghai later this spring. With her cute and fluffy look and fun-loving attitude, Red Panda Mei is sure to charm her way into the hearts of all guests.

Ti Gong

Red Panda Mei

For the entire month, selected Disney princes and princesses will make occasional appearances on the Castle balcony alongside their appearances in Mickey's Storybook Express.

Guests planning to visit on March 7-8 can make the most of this special holiday with the Women's Day afternoon ticket. The ticket will be available for purchase in limited quantities on March 3-8, offering special access to Shanghai Disneyland after 3pm on the pre-selected ticket date, for just 216 yuan (US$31) per standard ticket and 163 yuan for children, seniors and guests with disabilities.

Ti Gong

Selected Disney princes and princesses will make occasional appearances on the Castle balcony for the entire month of March.

  • Spring is in full bloom with flower-themed delicacies and merchandise.

    Ti Gong







