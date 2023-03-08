﻿
Feature / Entertainment

International performers return to Shanghai stage

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center has listed 61 productions in 91 performances for its spring-summer season, with international artists making a comeback after three years.
International artists and troupes are making a return to Shanghai's performing arts scene after more than three years.

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center has announced its spring-summer performance season. On the list are the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Chelyabinsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Russian pianist Andrei Ivanovich, Polish pianist Katarzyna Borek, and French violinist Renaud Capucon.

The spring-summer season from March to August will have 61 productions in 91 performances, including music concerts, dance, drama, and opera.

On June 25, the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Rachmaninov's "Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor" and "Symphony No. 2 in E Minor" under the baton of conductor Nikolay Alexeev. Daniel Kharitonov, a 24-year-old Russian pianist, will also perform.

The St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra will perform on June 25 under the baton of Nikolay Alexeev (top left). Young pianist Daniel Kharitonov (top right) will join the performance.

In June, the Chelyabinsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will bring two ballet productions, "Swan Lake" (June 9-10) and "Anna Karenina" (June 16-18), to the Art Center.

Frenchman Renaud Capucon will give a violin recital on May 19, making him the first international artist to perform at the Art Center since the pandemic.

The recital of Polish pianist Katarzyna Borek is scheduled for June 3, followed by a performance by Russian pianist Andrei Ivanovich on June 4.

The Chelyabinsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage the ballet "Anna Karenina" on June 11.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center's spring-summer season will also feature domestic artists and troupes.

Peking Opera artist Shi Yihong will star in "New Dragon Inn" and "The Unicorn Purse" on March 17 and 18, respectively.

Violinist Lu Siqing, winner of the Paganini Competition, will perform with Major Ensemble on March 25, performing Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Piazzolla's "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires."

The recital of cellist Wang Jian is scheduled for April 28. Xue Yingjia, a pianist, will accompany him.

On June 9, the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Shostakovich's works under the direction of Zhang Guoyong.

Cellist Wang Jian will perform on April 28.

Luo Ning, a jazz pianist, will give a crossover concert on June 17. On June 22, tenor Shi Yijie and pianist Chen Sa will perform at a concert of Chinese art songs.

Conductor Xu Zhong will lead the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra in Mahler's "Symphony No. 3" on June 30. The recital of pianist Zhang Haochen is on August 8.

In terms of drama, actress Hao Lei will star in the play "Parasite" from April 14 to 16. The drama is based on the Oscar-winning South Korean film of the same name.

Stan Lai's signature drama production, "The Village," will return to the Art Center stage on July 21-23.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
