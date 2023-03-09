﻿
Feature / Entertainment

38th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival kicks off next week

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:18 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0
The 38th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival has been scheduled for March 18 to April 2, presenting 32 concerts and 10 dance productions.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:18 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0

Thirty-two music concerts and 10 dance productions will be presented during the 38th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival, which runs from March 18 to April 2.

This year's festival will highlight local culture and original work by young artists. According to the organizers, new work from young artists accounts for over 40 percent of the performances.

The original choral symphony "The Land Of Rejuvenation" will raise the curtain for the festival at the Shangyin Opera House. Inspired by ancient Chinese mythology, the concert traces back to the origin of the world, highlighting the wisdom and virtues of ancient Chinese people over the long passage of time.

38th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival kicks off next week
Ti Gong

From left: posters for the opening concert "The Land Of Rejuvenation," Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," and modern ballet "A Sigh of Love."

Over 250 performers will take part in the concert, including tenors Shi Yijie and Han Peng, as well as sopranos Fang Qiong and Xu Xiaoying.

Conductor Yu Long will lead the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra for a concert featuring Mendelssohn's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on March 31-April 1 at the Shanghai Symphony Hall. Famed actress Sylvia Chang will join the performance.

Paganini award-winning violinist Lu Siqing will join the Major Ensemble for the concert "The Four Seasons" on March 25 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

"A Sigh of Love," a Sino-France cooperation of modern ballet, will be staged at the Shanghai International Dance Center on March 31-April 1.

38th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival kicks off next week
Ti Gong

Zide Guqin Studio and the Rainbow Chamber Singers will also give performances.

Other recommended dance performances include the Shanghai Dance Theater's two signature productions "The Eternal Wave" and "Crested Ibises," and the Gansu Provincial Song and Dance Theater's dance drama "Flower Rain on The Silk Road."

Popular performing troupes including Zide Guqin Studio and the Rainbow Chamber Singers will also perform shows.

Apart from the performances, the festival also involves an accordion culture festival, an original folk music composition collection activity, as well as cultural education exhibitions by five Shanghai music colleges.

An open-air concert "Sound From the Sea·City of People" will bring the festival to an end on April 2.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     