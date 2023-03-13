﻿
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins big at 95th Academy Awards with 7 trophies

The Asian-led multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" turned out to be a big winner Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards with seven trophies.
AFP

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

The Asian-led multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" turned out to be a big winner Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with seven trophies.

The film, a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes, took home Best Picture.

The film's Chinese-Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh took home Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance, becoming the first Asian woman to win an Oscar in the category.

The film also collected two other major acting awards, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis.

In addition, this film also won Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Paul Rogers won the Best Film Editing prize for the film.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has led nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, with 11 nominations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
