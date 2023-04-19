'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' reaches 118 mln yuan in China

﻿
The box office takings of the animation "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has totaled 118 million yuan (US$17 million) on the Chinese mainland, China Film News reported Wednesday.
The box office takings of the animation "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has totaled 118 million yuan (US$17 million) on the Chinese mainland, China Film News reported Wednesday.

As of Sunday, the film was the highest-grossing film on the global box office chart this year, with a total revenue of 678 million US dollars, the newspaper said.

The box office revenue on the Chinese mainland during the week spanning April 10 to 16 totaled 350 million yuan.

The domestic action comedy "Ride On" topped the weekly box office chart, taking in 75 million yuan. The film, starring kung fu actors Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, pays tribute to stunt actors, who often work in risky conditions.

It was followed by the Chinese adaptation of the classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko," which raked in about 55 million yuan during the period.

The Japanese animated fantasy adventure film "Suzume," dropped from first to third place, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" came in fourth last week.

Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Shanghai were the top three provincial-level regions in box office earnings for the week.

