Chinese fantasy drama wows overseas audience

  16:00 UTC+8, 2023-04-21
The costume drama "Till the End of the Moon" has captivated overseas audiences with its showcase of spectacular traditional Chinese culture.
Ti Gong

Chinese fantasy costume drama "Till the End of the Moon" draws inspiration from traditional Chinese culture and ancient murals from the Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes.

Chinese fantasy costume drama "Till the End of the Moon" has captivated overseas audiences with its showcase of spectacular traditional Chinese culture, especially the grandeur and aesthetic style of the 1,600-year-old Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes.

Based on images in the ancient murals, the drama's makeup, costume design and settings feature a distinctive and gorgeous Dunhuang style.

Since early April, the series has been broadcast in many other countries, sparking an enthusiasm for Chinese culture among foreign viewers.

"The effects, costumes, music and story setup ― I am very engaged," said netizen Meghan (darknutmeg) on Twitter.

Starring Luo Yunxi and Bai Lu, the series centers on an immortal who travels 500 years back in time to prevent the rise of the demon god's dark power. Instead, they fall in love with each other and the doomed romance lasts across three lifetimes.

Ti Gong

The drama's makeup, costume design and settings have stunned many overseas viewers.

Ti Gong

The series is based on a hit Chinese online novel.

With more than 30,000 props, the series also draws inspiration from the 4th century BC Chinese classic text "Shanhaijing," or "Classic of Mountains and Seas."

The series has thus far set a record for the highest viewership rate in two years for all Chinese online dramas, according to tracker Dengta Data.

It has also become a trending topic on Chinese social media platforms and generated heated discussions on its artistic renditions of Chinese mythology, Oriental aesthetics and cultural heritage.

Huang Wei, the series' costume designer, said the team spent a long time visiting scenic spots such as the colorful Danxia landforms in Zhangye and the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang to incorporate classical elements into the fabrics, patterns and color matching of the costumes.

It took the crew about nine months to build massive and complicated sets in Zhejiang Province to depict the backdrop of a world of fantasy, which in the drama is inhabited by gods, demons and human beings.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
