Jackie Chan and Stanley Tong packing a punch again

Shooting for "The Legend," which marks the 10th cooperation between Hong Kong kung fu star Jackie Chan and director Stanley Tong, is underway.

Produced by Bona Film Group, the film retains the style of the 2005 box office sensation "The Myth," a tragic fantasy love story starring Chan and South Korean actress Kim Hee-seon.

In "The Legend," Chan will again play an archeologist and embark on a journey of fantasy that transcends time and space.

Director Tong applies artificial intelligence techniques to present spectacular scenes of deserts and glaciers. He revealed that it took him around 10 years to write and polish the script.

Chan has recently impressed audiences with a down-to-earth depiction of an ordinary stuntman in "Ride On." Over the years, the action legend has spared no effort to make breakthroughs in acting.

Ever since "Police Story 3" (1992), Chan and Tong have cooperated to present an array of well-received movies, many of which are action comedies.

Their 1995 film "The Rumble in the Bronx" also laid a foundation for Chan's career in Hollywood.