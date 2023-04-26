New film 'Born to Fly' provides insights into the lives of Chinese test pilots

Starring Wang Yibo and Hu Jun, the new film "Born to Fly" has drawn a lot of attention for its exceptional attention to detail, focusing on the real lives of China's test pilots.

The highly-anticipated dramatic film "Born to Fly" is slated for national release on Friday. The film's premiere in Shanghai on Wednesday attracted enthusiastic fans.

Starring Wang Yibo and Hu Jun, the film is about the friendship between two generations of test pilots, and their hardship in testing and flying fighters.

The movie was created with attention to detail, which included input from the families of test pilots, and was inspired by the actual experiences and daily life of test pilots.

For instance, scenes like tying small braids or writing design inspirations on cigarette boxes were taken from real-life occurrences.

The film's director Liu Xiaoshi said during the Shanghai premiere that they interviewed many families of test pilots to capture their stories and experiences, which became part of the movie's plot. The attention to detail in the movie reflects the reality of the experiences of these test pilots.

The film's screenwriter Gui Guan explained the scene about the small braid, which was a symbolic representation of "holding onto the braid" between the aircraft designer and test pilot.

This scene was a bet between the designer-in-chief and the test pilot. Test pilot Zhang Ting believed that aircraft designer Wei's data was inaccurate, while Wei believed the contrary. To prove his point, Zhang went to extremes to test fly the aircraft, eventually coming back with data that proved Wei was wrong. Wei, therefore, lost the bet and had to tie his hair into a small braid. By utilizing this scene, the film demonstrated the virtuous fighting spirit and determination of the test pilots to prove their point.

The scene where Wei pulls out a cigarette box covered with formulas and text is also based on a real incident.

During previous interviews with real designers, director Liu was told that one of the designers would smoke on the balcony of his kitchen and think about designs, grabbing a cigarette box whenever an idea came to mind, and jotting down formulas and designs.

This particular details adds to the immersive experience of the movie, which brings the audience closer to the daily lives of these test pilots.

It's reported that Trinity CineAsia has acquired the rights to the action movie "Born to Fly," and will release the film in cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

The film also presents a barrier-free version at more than 50 local theaters for the visually impaired.

Around 30 people with visual difficulties attended the premiere of the barrier-free version. Many of them were touched by the story through the narration channel.

"The film reminds me of my days in the army," said retired solider Wu Gengsheng. "It depicts the growth and persistence of test pilots. They are respectable."

