Best feet forward on International Dance Day

The International Theater Institute and Shanghai Theater Academy celebrated the 2023 International Dance Day on April 29.
Original dance is performed.

The International Theater Institute and Shanghai Theater Academy celebrated the 2023 International Dance Day on April 29 with a series of cultural events.

The celebrations gathered dance artists from all over the world to perform and exchange their views about the new vitality and possibilities of dance.

Artists and scholars explored the innovation and crossover potentials of the dance art and pictured its future in terms of the influence of cutting-edge technology on choreography and stage.

Famous dancer and choreographer Yang Liping said that through this age-old art form, people in varied periods of time manage to communicate with nature, life and the world.

Original dance performances were exhibited. Many were inspired by traditional Chinese culture and arts such as ancient murals of the 1,600-year-old Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes, and the folk culture and heritage of Jiangnan, which refers to regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

In addition to dance performances and international forum, dance lovers also attended workshops to receive training of diverse styles of dance.

Elegant and athletic moves

Intricate poses fascinate.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
