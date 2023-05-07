Phantom of the Opera makes debut as ballet

Shanghai Ballet is presenting a ballet version of "The Phantom of the Opera," which is premiering at the Shanghai International Dance Center on May 11.

Presented by Shanghai Ballet, the new production is choreographed and directed by Shanghai Ballet's specially invited artistic director Derek Deane.

The British choreographer has been collaborating with the local troupe since 2000, and together created six works including "Camellias" and Tchaikovsky's classics "The Nutcracker" and "Swan Lake."

"The Phantom of the Opera" is probably best known for its musical version with a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart. But the new ballet version has no reference to the 1986 musical.

With music composed by Carl Davis, the two-hour ballet is based on the 1910 French novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux. In this the beautiful soprano Christine becomes the obsession of a mysterious, masked musical genius living in the labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

In the ballet, instead of becoming a famed soprano, Christine's dream has been changed to the pursuit of a ballerina career.

Shanghai Ballet's principal dancers Wu Husheng and Qi Bingxue play the lead roles of the Phantom and Christine. Wu has to wear a two-layer mask during the dance.

"The complexity of the character makes it the most challenging role I have ever played," said Wu. "It requires full immersion to understand, explore, and play the role of Phantom and then get the audience involved."

Rising ballerina Qi has also connected herself fully to the role, and often becomes emotional in practice and rehearsals.

"It's physically demanding, and emotionally consuming with Christine's mood changing from frightened, curious, to sympathetic and aching in the heart," said Qi.

"It's the first time the literary classic has been adapted in full length into a ballet drama," said Shanghai Ballet director Xin Lili.

"We hope the ballet will be stamped with our own brand and flavor. It will be performed around the country, and hopefully globally in the future."

The creative team features a very international squad, including the choreographer's assistants Ivan Gil-Ortega and Ugo Ranieri, set and costume designer Lez Brotherston, lighting designer Howard Harrison, video and projection designer Nina Dunn.

Conductor Michael England will lead the Shanghai Opera House Symphony Orchestra in all six Shanghai performances.

Performance info



Dates: May 11-14, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号