Liu Cixin's sci-fi novel 'Ball Lightning' to be adapted into drama series

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
Liu Cixin's plans have been unveiled to produce a drama series based on another one of his captivating works, "Ball Lightning."
Following the release of the live-action television adaptation of Liu Cixin's "The Three-Body Problem," which won the Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2015, plans have been unveiled to produce a drama series based on another one of his captivating works, "Ball Lightning."

The upcoming adaptation of "Ball Lightning" will premiere on iQIYI, one of China's major online streaming platforms, as part of their drama lineup scheduled for release or production between 2023 and 2024, according to the streaming platform, which is also a co-producer of the drama.

The science fiction novel, first published in 2005, chronicles the life of Chen, a young man whose parents are killed during a mysterious ball lightning event. The tragedy propels Chen on a quest to understand and control the enigmatic phenomenon, leading him to become a physicist and dedicate his life to studying ball lightning.

The novel delves into themes of science, technology, and their potential impact on human society, earning praise for its imaginative and thought-provoking ideas and captivating storytelling.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the forthcoming drama series after the success of "Three-Body," a live-action TV series that Tencent Video released in January 2023.

"Three-Body" was adapted from the first book of a science fiction trilogy, which follows physicist Ye Wenjie's contact with the Trisolaran civilization existing in a three-sun system and the centuries-long clashes that follow between earthlings and the aliens.

The Tencent TV adaptation earned a remarkable rating of 8.7 out of 10, solidifying the widespread interest in adaptations of Liu's sci-fi works within China's online community.

In fact, the online audio-sharing platform Ximalaya's release of the final episode of "Three-Body," a Chinese audio drama, in January 2022 resulted in widespread applause from Internet users.

Additionally, the movie adaptation of Liu's sci-fi short story, "The Wandering Earth," became a blockbuster hit in 2019, ranking as the fifth highest-grossing film ever at China's box office.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
