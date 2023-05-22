Digitally restored 'Castle in the Sky' to be released in China

On China's film and review website Douban, the original film which was released in China 31 years ago has a 9.2 rating out of 10.

Ti Gong

A restored version of "Castle in the Sky," a classic animated film by Japanese Academy Award-winning director Miyazaki Hayao, will hit cinemas across China on June 1, International Children's Day.

It is a new digital high-definition version of the 1986 animated fantasy adventure film which tells a timeless story of friendship and courage.

The film is centered on a boy and a girl who race against pirates and foreign agents to find a legendary floating castle.

Director Hayao once said that the dedication, perseverance, and courage of the young men in the film are a common language that can move modern audiences.

On China's film and review website Douban, the original film which was released in China 31 years ago has a 9.2 rating out of 10.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

On Sunday the restored film's premiere at Metro City in Xuhui District was a rousing success with a symphonic concert by artists from Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert featured nostalgic and captivating scores by Joe Hisaishi from Hayao's masterpieces such as "Howl's Moving Castle," "Castle in the Sky," "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Spirited Away."

Officials from the film's production company Studio Ghibli extended their gratitude to Chinese movie buffs' long-standing support of "Castle in the Sky."

Chinese animator Weng Ming, art director of the 2023 Chinese animation film "Deep Sea," also thanked Hayao for the profound influence of his works that inspired Weng to pursue his dream of animation.

Dong Jun / SHINE