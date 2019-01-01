﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Statham, Wu star in the latest sci-fi film "Meg 2: The Trench"

For the first time, action stars Jason Statham and Wu Jing appear together in the sci-fi adventure picture "Meg 2: The Trench," which will be released on August 4.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Sun Chao. Reported by Xu Wei. Subtitles by Sun Chao.

Action stars Jason Statham (left) and Wu Jing have come together for the first time in the sci-fi adventure film, "Meg 2: The Trench," which will be released in China and North America simultaneously on August 4.

The cast of the latest sci-fi adventure film, "Meg 2: The Trench," will walk down the red carpet at the opening of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival on Friday.

The latest sci-fi adventure film, "Meg 2: The Trench," starring British actor Jason Statham and Chinese actor Wu Jing, will be released simultaneously in China and North America on August 4.

It is the first time the two action stars, both of whom have a significant fan following and are former athletes, have collaborated.

The film's star cast will walk the red carpet at the opening of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Friday night.

Statham expressed his delight about returning to China. He first visited China in 2014 to film "The Expendables 3."

He said he was impressed by Wu's screen presence and dedication to work, and that they shared a common friend, Jet Li.

"Wu and I have a good relationship, and I feel energy and a good sense of humor from him," Statham said. "We have a lot of stories to tell each other. We feel very connected, just like brothers."

Jason Statham in Shanghai on Friday

Wu, China's highest-grossing film actor, plays a scientist in the film.

He said that both he and Statham share many similarities, including the fact that they were athletes and are outspoken. He said it was a pleasure to work with him, besides the fact that he was a kind and caring individual.

Talking about the film, Wu said the film depicts many unknown facets of the ocean, "which also coincides with my enthusiasm for diving."

The film is a sequel to the 2018 smash hit "The Meg," starring Statham and Chinese actress Li Bingbing.

The sequel is directed by Ben Wheatley and follows a research team's descent into the ocean's deepest depths, where they face giant Megs and ruthless predators.

Chinese actor Wu Jing speaks to the media during the promotion of the film, "Meg 2: The Trench."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
