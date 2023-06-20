﻿
Patriotic-themed concerts for birthdays of the Party and the Army

﻿ Ma Yue
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-20
The birthdays of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese People's Liberation Army will be celebrated with concerts by local singers and troupes.
Local singing artists and troupes will present patriotic concerts to celebrate the birthdays of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The Shanghai Conservatory of Music and Shanghai Opera House symphony orchestra will join together for a Chinese national opera selection concert at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on July 1, the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of China.

Teachers and students from the conservatory will demonstrate signature characters from selected national operas, and present original compositions by the conservatory's young composers.

On the morning of July 1, Shanghai Dance Theater singers will present a patriotic song concert at the Art Center, which also serves as part of the center's Citizen's Concert Series.

August 1 marks the 96th anniversary of the formation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

On that day, conductor Gao Song will lead the Shanghai Opera House chorus and symphony orchestra for the epic "Long March Song Cycle," which is dedicated to the Red Army soldiers' Long March from 1934 to 1936.

The concert will bring together almost 200 performers on stage.

Performance info:

● Chinese national opera selection concert

Date: July 1, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-480 yuan

● Long March Song Cycle

Date: August 1, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area 丁香路425号

