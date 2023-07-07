Online offerings seek to engage a diverse audience

A variety of programs are offered on streaming platforms this summer, including a host of movies, documentaries and animated series.

A variety of programs are offered on streaming platforms this summer, including a celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, and a host of movies, documentaries and animated series.

This year, the Walt Disney Company has kicked off "100 Years of Wonder," also known as "Disney100" to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the company.

During the summer vacation, popular animated Disney feature films will be exhibited on video platform iQiyi.

Among the films are "Toy Story" (1995), "Finding Nemo" (2003), "The Incredibles" (2004), "Tangled" (2010) and "Monsters University" (2013). These films also represent the company's cinematic technological advancements in different time phases.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › "Toy Story" (1995)





During the summer vacation, popular animated feature films of Disney will be offered to online viewers.









Meanwhile, pop idols from an ongoing documentary-style reality show "Become a Farmer," which revolves 10 young people's farming practices, will share their own film lists and talk about how these films have influenced them.

The young people are required to farm land measuring 142 mu (9.5 hectares) in Zhejiang Province for 192 days. They learn to operate agricultural machinery, sow seed and harvest crops, raise animals and sell agricultural products.

Wu Han, producer of the show, said that it records the development of modern agriculture and the growth of young people in China.

"The rich agricultural culture will gain more attention from the public and open a window for communication between city dwellers and village people," Wu added.

On July 9, a highly anticipated suspense cop drama "The Lost Eleventh Floor" will also start airing on iQiyi to a global audience.

The series, starring Pan Yueming and Chen Shu, boasts a distinctive storytelling to uncover the hidden truth behind a mine accident six years ago. It is also expected to be another sensation following "The Knockout," a hit series about China's national campaign to crack down on gang crime.

Another streaming tycoon Youku will release 50 or so productions covering drama, variety, animation and documentary in the next two months.

An array of recent cinematic releases such as "Born to Fly," "The Procurator," "To Be Continued" and "Suzume" will be screened. The documentary series "God of War" will focus on the legendary lives of famous ancient Chinese generals including Han Xin, Wei Qing, Huo Qubing and Yue Fei.

A food documentary will also provide insights into the food culture of Zibo, Shandong Province. Famous for its iconic barbecues, the once obscure industrial city has quickly turned into one of China's hottest tourist destinations.

Tencent Video will release several long-awaited series, including romance drama "Lost You Forever," adventure series "West Out of the Yumen," and historical fantasy drama "The Longest Promise."

Most of the dramas are adapted from popular online novels. In recent years, many original Chinese series have won huge popularity with overseas audiences. Some homegrown dramas have been so well-received by foreign viewers that foreign remakes have also been developed.