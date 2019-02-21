Unleash your imagination at the LEGO Creative Experimentation Lab

Covering an area of nearly 1,000 square meters, this huge LEGO world brings together artists to create a mind-blowing interactive play experience in six exciting themes.

The LEGO Creative Experimentation Lab has arrived in Shanghai!

Along with creative LEGO brickworks, the lab offers immersive experiences as well as digital extensions that inspire everyone to explore their interests through play.

Join Fiona and former Chinese Women's National Football Team goalkeeper, Zhao Lina, as they explore the lab together at Taikoo Li Qiantan.

If you go:

Date: July 8-27, 10am-10pm (last admission at 9om)



Venue: Taikoo Li Qiantan

Address: 500 Dongyu Rd

东育路500号前滩太古里中央公园东草坪及RE:charge焕活空间

Admission: Free (Book in advance on LEGO's mini program)

