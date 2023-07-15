﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Adventures of Martin about to hit the big screen

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-07-15       0
The first feature-length film of the popular animation series "Martin Morning" is set for national release on July 22.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-07-15       0
SSI ļʱ
Adventures of Martin about to hit the big screen
Ti Gong

It is the first feature-length adaptation of the popular animated series "Martin Morning," which has amassed a large fan base since 2003.

Adventures of Martin about to hit the big screen
Ti Gong

The movie has an imaginative storyline that shows the adventures of Martin and his friends.

The premiere of the first feature-length film from the popular animation series "Martin Morning" took place in Shanghai on Saturday. It will be released nationwide on July 22.

Since 2003, the animated series about an ordinary boy's daily adventures has captivated a large number of children.

Every morning, a young boy named Martin wakes up to find himself transformed into extraordinary forms, such as a historical figure or a fairytale character.

On China's film and television review website Douban, the series received a 9.2 out of 10 rating for its well-written script that teaches children about historical events and anecdotes.

Adventures of Martin about to hit the big screen
Ti Gong

Martin wakes up every morning to different identities, such as historical and fairy tale characters.

Adventures of Martin about to hit the big screen
Ti Gong

In the film, the children fight a monster with courage and wisdom.

The movie depicts Martin and his friends' adventure with a giant monster after they discover their new identities in the morning in a more imaginative scenario.

Director Zhang Tianxiao incorporates elements of traditional Chinese culture as well as the cutting-edge concept of parallel universes to uncover Martin's secret truths.

Through the film, Zhang conveys a message of courage, perseverance, and optimism in the face of adversity.

Producers revealed that in addition to fresh seasons of animated TV series, the "Martin Morning" film franchise will be periodically updated to cater to fans.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     