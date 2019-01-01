'You're special!' Danny Casale's debut show kicks off in Shanghai

Guess what? Danny Casale's first-ever show, named "Dumb Dreams and Messy Hands," launched in Shanghai on Friday.

In this show, you will meet Danny's famous characters like Sepsh and Blue Dude. If you are lucky enough, there is also a chance to meet Danny himself!

Danny Casale, also known as Aka Coolman Coffeedan, is an artist based in New York City who has gained popularity through his surreal, humorous, and crudely-drawn animations.

If you are interested, please come and take a look!

If you go:

Date: July 7 to October 7

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

ticketing/admission closed at 7:30pm

Venue: chi K11 art museum

chi K11 美术馆

Address: B3, K11 Art Mall 300, Huaihai Road Central, Huangpu District

黄浦区淮海中路300号K11购物中心B3层