﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'You're special!' Danny Casale's debut show kicks off in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Qing
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
Zhu Qing Wang Xinzhou Geng Ziyu
  18:20 UTC+8, 2023-07-09       0
Guess what? Danny Casale's first-ever show, named "Dumb Dreams and Messy Hands," launched in Shanghai on Friday.
﻿ Zhu Qing
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
Zhu Qing Wang Xinzhou Geng Ziyu
  18:20 UTC+8, 2023-07-09       0

Shot by Zhu Qing and Geng Ziyu. Edited by Geng Ziyu. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Guess what? Danny Casale's first-ever show, named "Dumb Dreams and Messy Hands," launched in Shanghai on Friday.

In this show, you will meet Danny's famous characters like Sepsh and Blue Dude. If you are lucky enough, there is also a chance to meet Danny himself!

Danny Casale, also known as Aka Coolman Coffeedan, is an artist based in New York City who has gained popularity through his surreal, humorous, and crudely-drawn animations.

If you are interested, please come and take a look!

'You're special!' Danny Casale's debut show kicks off in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Danny is with his cartoon characters.

If you go:

Date: July 7 to October 7

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

ticketing/admission closed at 7:30pm

Venue: chi K11 art museum

chi K11 美术馆

Address: B3, K11 Art Mall 300, Huaihai Road Central, Huangpu District

黄浦区淮海中路300号K11购物中心B3层

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Huaihai Road
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     