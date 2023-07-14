'Mission Impossible' wins over Chinese audiences

The IMAX version of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" was released in China and had pocketed 30 million yuan (US$4.2 million) in box office earnings by Friday afternoon.

Ti Gong

Chinese moviegoers have praised Tom Cruise's performance in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," Part One, the seventh and presently most expensive entry in the "Mission: Impossible" series.

An IMAX version of the movie was released in China on Friday. According to movie data platform Maoyan, as of Friday afternoon, it had already earned 30 million yuan (US$4.2 million) at the box office.

The action-packed blockbuster film, with a US$290 million budget, is centered on Ethan Hunt and his IMF team's new mission to find a dangerous new weapon that threatens humanity.

The movie got an 8.4 out of 10 rating on Douban, a Chinese film and TV review website. Tom Cruise, the 61-year-old lead actor, has done most of the risky stunts on his own, including speedflying, riding a motorcycle off a cliff, and jumping into a moving train.

The actor's dedication to difficult real-life stunts has moved netizen Mu Yi, who claims that the star has set an example for young actors in his lifelong quest to provide audiences with the best visual effects and viewing experience.

Ti Gong

Speedflying is dangerous and unpredictable. Tom Cruise executed spiral landings while traveling at a top speed of more than 80 kilometers per hour.

Film enthusiast Xu Ruofeng claimed that he had been waiting for the release of the series' seventh installment for five years.

"It didn't let me down," Xu said. "I focused on the movie throughout its approximately 2.5-hour screening. The classic series, which has been running for 27 years, has inspired generations of people."

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" will compete with a blockbuster Chinese fantasy epic called "Creation of The Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" six days later.

The film, which features battles between gods, goddesses, and mortals, is based on an ancient Chinese novel, "The Investiture of the Gods." It is seen as China's answer to "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

