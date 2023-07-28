Jackie Chan to return as 'A Legend' in 'The Myth' sequel

The makers of the action-packed film "A Legend," starring Jackie Chan, have completed the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster "The Myth."

The film marks Hong Kong kung fu actor Jackie Chan's 10th collaboration with filmmaker Stanley Tong. Tong worked on the script for 10 years, writing and polishing it.

Chan wowed audiences with the tragic fantasy love story in "The Myth" with South Korean actress Kim Hee-seon.

In "A Legend," the 69-year-old actor plays an archeologist who embarks on a fresh adventure to a Glacier Temple to discover the truth behind his dreams.

This epic quest spans time and space, and the adventure team is confronted with a timeless mystery as well as a real-life adventure.

Spectacular scenes such as the Glacier Temple, desert, and ancient battlefields have been shot using artificial intelligence. The AI technology will also recreate Chan's image as a 27-year-old.

Some of the scenes were shot in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The film has been produced by Bona Film Group.

There is a stunning scene with thousands of people riding horses. It was shot with the help of the local government. Over 1,000 herders and 6,000 horses were assembled to create visually stunning results.