Co-produced blockbuster 'Meg 2' released

The Sino-US co-production "Meg 2: The Trench" was released in China and North America on Friday.

The sci-fi adventure film marks the first collaboration between two action stars – British actor Jason Statham and Chinese actor Wu Jing.

The two stars, both of whom are former athletes, told local fans at a press conference in June that they felt very connected and similar in many aspects during the shooting.

It is also Wu's first attempt at a monster film, mostly encouraged by his children's enthusiasm.

The blockbuster film has an IMAX version to better present the ocean's deepest abysses and many species of ruthless predators.

Compared with the first installment of "Meg," which set the highest box office record for co-productions in 2018, the sequel features more visually stunning scenes of marine exploration.

The film also amazed movie buffs during a special screening on Friday night at the Palace Cinema of the IAPM mall.

The IMAX hall at the cinema has recently been upgraded with the latest IMAX laser system to elevate cinema goers' audio-visual experience.