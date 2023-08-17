﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'Les Misérables,' 'Riverdance' among blockbusters coming to Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0
Shanghai's musical lovers will be treated with four blockbuster musical productions from overseas later this year. Leading the program list is musical concert "Les Misérables."
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:24 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0

Shanghai Culture Square will host four blockbuster international musicals and concerts later this year.

The venue, noted for its musical events, unveiled its year-end lineup this week. The French musical "Les Misérables" is on top of the list with 13 performances from December 15 to 24.

Alain Boublil collaborated with Claude-Michel Schönberg on Victor Hugo's masterpiece. "Les Misérables" was performed in Shanghai in 2018.

Tony and Laurence Olivier Award-winning musical "Once" will be staged from December 7 to 10.

Based on John Carney's 2007 film of the same name, the plot revolves around a ballad singer on the streets of Dublin and a young Czech woman who sells flowers. They interact because of their love for music and give each other company during difficult times.

This show is unique in that the artists are also members of a band. The male and female protagonists play the guitar and piano, respectively, while the other characters play at least one musical instrument, constituting an on-stage string orchestra.

Arthur Darvill, a British actor and musician, and his wife Ines De Clercq, star in the show.

'Les Misérables,' 'Riverdance' among blockbusters coming to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Russian musical "Onegin's Demon"

The Russian musical "Onegin's Demon" is lined up for January 4-9.

The musical, noted for its floral stage design and catchy songs, is based on Alexander Pushkin's "Eugene Onegin" but will be presented from a different perspective.

"Don Juan," from France, will be staged from January 25 to February 4. The musical was written in 2003 by French singer-songwriter Félix Gray and premiered the following year.

Gilles Maheu, who was also involved in the production of "Notre-Dame de Paris," directed it.
A New Year's concert by Italy's Piccolo Coro dell'Antoniano is also on the schedule. The children's choir group will perform from December 30 to January 1.

'Les Misérables,' 'Riverdance' among blockbusters coming to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Italy's Piccolo Coro dell'Antoniano will perform at New Year's.

The Irish production "Riverdance," which is in its 25th year, will tap dance its way into the city's heart from January 10 to 14.

Veteran actor Zhang Guoli's Chinese drama, "The Shawshank Redemption," is scheduled for January 17-21.

The play is jointly produced by China Dream Live Entertainment and Longma Studio and is adapted from Stephen King's novel "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption."

'Les Misérables,' 'Riverdance' among blockbusters coming to Shanghai
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Eugene
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     