'Les Misérables,' 'Riverdance' among blockbusters coming to Shanghai

The venue, noted for its musical events, unveiled its year-end lineup this week. The French musical "Les Misérables" is on top of the list with 13 performances from December 15 to 24.

Alain Boublil collaborated with Claude-Michel Schönberg on Victor Hugo's masterpiece. "Les Misérables" was performed in Shanghai in 2018.



Tony and Laurence Olivier Award-winning musical "Once" will be staged from December 7 to 10.

Based on John Carney's 2007 film of the same name, the plot revolves around a ballad singer on the streets of Dublin and a young Czech woman who sells flowers. They interact because of their love for music and give each other company during difficult times.

This show is unique in that the artists are also members of a band. The male and female protagonists play the guitar and piano, respectively, while the other characters play at least one musical instrument, constituting an on-stage string orchestra.

Arthur Darvill, a British actor and musician, and his wife Ines De Clercq, star in the show.

Ti Gong

The Russian musical "Onegin's Demon" is lined up for January 4-9.

The musical, noted for its floral stage design and catchy songs, is based on Alexander Pushkin's "Eugene Onegin" but will be presented from a different perspective.

"Don Juan," from France, will be staged from January 25 to February 4. The musical was written in 2003 by French singer-songwriter Félix Gray and premiered the following year.

Gilles Maheu, who was also involved in the production of "Notre-Dame de Paris," directed it.

A New Year's concert by Italy's Piccolo Coro dell'Antoniano is also on the schedule. The children's choir group will perform from December 30 to January 1.

Ti Gong

The Irish production "Riverdance," which is in its 25th year, will tap dance its way into the city's heart from January 10 to 14.

Veteran actor Zhang Guoli's Chinese drama, "The Shawshank Redemption," is scheduled for January 17-21.

The play is jointly produced by China Dream Live Entertainment and Longma Studio and is adapted from Stephen King's novel "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption."