It screens 12 outstanding films from celebrated British filmmakers, with digitally restored versions and 4K technology.

Ti Gong

Following the success of the French Film Masters Retrospective, the Shanghai Art Film Federation will stage a retrospective exhibition of British film masters from August 19 to September 9, at the Grand Cinema.

A total of 12 outstanding works by celebrated British filmmakers including Carol Reed, Peter Brook, David Lean, Alfred Hitchcock and Sally Potter will be screened in digitally restored versions. Some have also been restored with 4K technology.

The movies cover a wide range of genres and represent the film artists' distinctive cinematography and styles.

"The Fallen Idol" (1948) is a well-known work of Carol Reed. It also marked the collaboration of Reed and writer Graham Greene. Later they also created "The Third Man" and "Our Man in Havana."

The film that blends elements of suspense and farce is centered on a delicate relationship between a boy and the beloved butler he suspects of murder.

The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, and won the BAFTA Award for Best British Film and the Venice Film Festival Award for Best Screenplay.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

David Lean's classic bittersweet romantic tale "Summertime" (1955), starring Katharine Hepburn, is about a single, middle-aged woman's journey of love while vacationing in Venice. It's also a film about a woman's loneliness, self-exploration and the transformative power of love.

"Lord of the Flies" (1963) is a representative work from Peter Brook, based on the first novel of William Golding who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1983.

The film follows a group of children's exploration and efforts to survive on a jungle island. It explores the dark side of humanity.

Two of Alfred Hitchcock's suspense films – "Spellbound" (1945) and "Strangers on a Train" (1951) – will also be screened.

"Spellbound" is about the efforts of a psychiatrist to protect the identity of an amnesia patient accused of murder while trying to recover his memory.

The black-and-white thriller "Strangers on a Train," revolves around two train passengers' conversation and thoughts of killing the other's most-hated person.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The gender-defying drama film "Orlando" (1992), directed by Sally Potter, features British actress Tilda Swinton's stunning century-spanning performance.

Adapted from Virginia Woolf's 1928 novel of the same name, the movie is about a young nobleman who changes into a woman and stays in the prime of her life for over four centuries.

Other productions to be exhibited include "Kind Hearts and Coronets" (1949), "Darling" (1965), "Accident" (1967), "Watership Down" (1978), "Friendship's Death" (1987) and "War Requiem" (1989).

Each screening is priced at 70 yuan (US$9.57).

The Film Masters Retrospective is a popular brand of the Shanghai Art Film Federation. So far it has brought representative works from renowned filmmakers from Japan, Russia, Italy and France to local movie buffs.

Officials from the federation said that they will continue to make Chinese and foreign cinema accessible to movie fans through high-quality film exhibitions and interactive events.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Screening info:

Date: August 19-September 9



Tel: 6327-4260

Venue: Grand Cinema 大光明电影院

Address: 216 Nanjing Road W.

南京西路216号

How to purchase tickets

1. In addition to buying tickets at the Grand Cinema, Maoyan and Taopiaopiao are available for online ticket purchases of the British Film Masters Retrospective.



2. Download Maoyan Pro app and click "me." Go to "settings" and then select "English version."