Shanghai Disney Resort set to launch festivities from September

From September to November, Shanghai Disney Resort is set to be bustling with an array of exciting events. The lineup includes a brand-new Duffy Month, enchanting Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, thrilling Halloween festivities, and more.



Starting from September 1, Duffy Month kicks off and, for the first time ever, Duffy and Friends will be sporting new costumes that are specially designed to celebrate the occasion. These outfits feature pastel shades, Chinese-inspired designs, and flower motifs.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will also be donning new garments inspired by traditional Chinese nobility, and they will invite Duffy and Friends to join them for a new special show called "Enjoying the Moon with Duffy and Friends," against the poetic backdrop of the Wandering Moon Restaurant.

This year's Duffy Month also marks the second anniversary of LinaBell's debut at Shanghai Disney Resort. Throughout the month, guests will be able to spot her welcoming everyone to Mickey Avenue at the Entry Portal. On September 29, the parade will be led by the beloved inquisitive fox in an appearance fans shouldn't miss.

6 Photos | View Slide Show › 2023 Mid-Autumn Duffy and Friends collection





Seasonal specialties













As the nights grow longer with the arrival of fall, the adorable decorations will give way to wicked surprises with the full return of a spellbound Halloween to Shanghai Disney Resort. From October 4 until November 3, the haunted season will feature seasonal shows, villains, frighteningly delicious food, treats, and devilishly cute merchandise collections arriving in the park.

This Halloween, the legendary Shanghai Disney Resort Spook-tacular has been extended to five days. Lady Tremaine and her daughters Anastasia and Drizella – better known as the wicked stepmother and stepsisters from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Cinderella," and the witch from Disney Animation's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," will be ready to meet any brave guests.

From October 11 to November 9, the popular Coco-themed area returns, where guests can sing along with Miguel in Adventure Isle for more magical and musical adventures for the whole family.