Stage sisters' story adapted into youthful Yueju Opera play

The Yueju Opera adaptation of Xie Jin’s classic film “Two Stage Sisters” (1965) is being staged at Yifu Theater in Shanghai on Wednesday and Thursday.

Set in the early 1940s, the play centers on the friendship of two female Yueju Opera performers who start out working for a travelling theater company. Although the two women take different paths, they try to maintain their friendship.

Famous Yueju Opera artists Qian Huili and Shan Yangping used to play the leading roles in the show, which was also a Wenhua Award-winning production of Shanghai Yueju Opera Company.

This time, Qian and Shan have spent several months coaching their students to present a youthful version of the classic.

The new rendition assembles the company’s young talented performers, including Yu Guo, Lu Zhiyan and Feng Jun, to give fresh interpretation of the story.

It not only portrays a pair of sisters sharing weal and woe in the journey of life, but also shows the spirit and philosophy of the elder generation of Yueju Opera performers and the development history of the theater amid tremendous social changes.

Event info:

Date: August 23-24, 7:15pm



Venue: Yifu Theater

Address: 701 Fuzhou Rd

福州路701号