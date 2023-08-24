﻿
A Star-studded Night of New Broadway Classics in Shanghai

Shanghai Grand Theater's "A Star-studded Night of New Broadway Classics" gathered some of the best singers from Broadway for an evening of classic show tunes and new musical hits.
Broadway's star musical singers were gathered at the Shanghai Grand Theater, performing hit songs from renowned musicals like "Hamilton" and "Six" for Shanghai audiences.

The show "A Star-studded Night of New Broadway Classics" featured popular singers and performers like Joseph Morales, Jenn Colella, Keri René Fuller and Zachary Noah Piser.

Hailing from Wahiawa, Hawaii, Joseph Morales played the original role of Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway National Tour and Chicago Companies of the phenomenal musical "Hamilton." It marks his China concert debut.

A Star-studded Night of New Broadway Classics in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Joseph Morales (right) and Keri René Fuller perform at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

Jenn Colella was the first to play the role of Beverley in the Tony Award-winning musical "Come From Away," which garnered her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2017. She also won a Grammy Award for her work on the "Dear Evan Hansen" cast recording.

"I have played the role of Beverley for some 1,300 times," said Colella. "People make it all the way to the theater to watch the show, it's an honor that I pay much respect to.

"Beverley is a passionate character with much strength and determination. It's also a story about kindness and hope, which touches the heart of people from all over the world," she explained the reason for the popularity of "Come From Away."

A Star-studded Night of New Broadway Classics in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Jenn Colella in the spotlight

Keri René Fuller's performances on Broadway includes "Six," "Jagged Little Pill," and "Waitress." She has appeared in other musicals such as "Murder Ballad," "Les Miserables," "Lizzie Borden," and "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson."

Zachary Noah Piser is a Chinese-American, Jewish actor based in New York City. He was the first Asian actor to play Evan in the Broadway version of "Dear Evan Hansen," and the role of Bog in the Broadway version of "Wicked."

"My mother is from China and my father is Jewish. My background made some people think I'm only limited to Asian characters on stage," he said.

"But I insisted on looking for roles that suit myself. I've met very good producers, and my parents have been supportive. So I'm very lucky," he added.

The singers will be performing their hits together with a live band on stage.

A Star-studded Night of New Broadway Classics in Shanghai
Ma Yue / SHINE

Front row from left: Joseph Morales, Keri René Fuller, Jenn Colella and Zachary Noah Piser pose with fans after an event at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Thursday.

Performance info:

Dates: Through August 27, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-1080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater 上海大剧院

Address: 300 People's Ave 人民大道300号

A Star-studded Night of New Broadway Classics in Shanghai
Ti Gong
Shanghai Grand Theater
