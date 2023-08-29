Montreux Jazz Festival China announces star-studded lineup

The 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival China will take place from September 27 to October 2 and will feature 30 bands with more than 140 performers from both home and abroad.

There will be 35 live performances of jazz, rock, pop, folk, reggae, funk, and electronic music between September 27 and October 2.

Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival was introduced in China in 2021. The inaugural festival was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on a modest scale due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The second edition this year will be held at the Fairmont Yangcheng Lake Resort in Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, which is one hour's drive from Shanghai.

The star-studded lineup includes legendary jazz guitarist and six-time Grammy Award-nominated American artist Mike Stern, Sweden's most popular pop fusion band Dirty Loops, two-time Grammy Award-nominated female jazz singer Gretchen Parlato, Grammy Award-nominated multi-instrumentalist and Wizardry Nate Wood, famous British jazz band Kokorok, Hong Kong's jazz masters Ted Lo and Eugene Pao.

The lineup also features rising stars such as Swiss pop star Bastian Baker, French rock band Rouquine, world harmonica champion and chromatic harmonica artist Cy Leo, popular Chinese emerging band Leiluo, and electro-pop band GEMINI.

"Music is a universal language," said Qi Pengpeng, CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival China. "In a world full of uncertainties, the role music plays as an emotional bond to bridge differences and misunderstandings is even more precious. This is also our goal to bring the music festival to China and build the bridge where East meets West."

In addition to live performances, the festival will hold on-site seminars, lectures, master classes, festival poster exhibitions, vinyl listening sessions, mini-cinemas, and celebrity autograph signings.

The "Montreux Jazz Festival 2023" official ticketing program has been launched. In September, audiences can also purchase tickets on Damai and Showstart and visit www.montreuxjazzfestivalchina.com for additional information.

In 1967, Claude Nobs founded the Montreux Jazz Festival on the shores of Lake Geneva in Montreux, Switzerland.

With 57 years of history, the festival has grown into a world-renowned music festival that has expanded from jazz to other genres of music.

Legendary artists and ensembles such as Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa, and Deep Purple have performed at the festival.