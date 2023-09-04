Eifman Ballet of St Petersburg brings Russian masterpieces to Shanghai

The Eifman Ballet of St Petersburg is bringing "Anna Karenina" and "Eugene Onegin" to Shanghai. Both are based on Russian literary masterpieces.

"Anna Karenina" is returning to the city for a fourth run, while "Eugene Onegin" is making its China debut.

Based on Tolstoy's masterpiece, "Anna Karenina" focuses on the emotional entanglements between the three major characters of Anna, Karenina and Vronsky.

Ti Gong

The heroine has the independent personality of a modern woman, who dares to love, but is also shackled by the ideas of her time.

Russian choreographer Boris Eifman is known for exploring psychological and philosophical themes. In the work, performers will use ballet language to demonstrate contradictions between conscience and desire, sense and sensibility, responsibility and passion.

"These stories are easy to resonate with, allowing the audience to find an outlet for emotions from the characters' desire, contradiction, pain, struggle, helplessness, despair and even death," Eifman explained in an earlier interview the reason he likes the adaptation of literary classics.

A total of 17 musical excerpts by Tchaikovsky were used in the background for the ballet.

Ti Gong

"Eugene Onegin" is adapted from Russian literary giant Alexander Pushkin's novel of the same name. Eifman portrays Pushkin's heroes as urban men and women, who are living at the turn of the century when the social environment is undergoing great changes.

"When the old environment is dying, and the new reality is imposing new rules forcefully, we use creative ways to understand, interpret and analyze them by putting Pushkin's characters into the new world," he explained. "It's also a way to contribute to the development and improvement of society."

"Eugene Onegin" is also ingenious in the use of music, integrating Tchaikovsky's classical works and rock music elements to interpret the theme.

Ti Gong

Performance info:

Anna Karenina

Date: November 2-3, 7:15pm

Eugene Onegin

Date: November 4, 7:15pm; November 5, 2pm

Tickets: 180-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号