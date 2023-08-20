﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:59 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0
Locations from the list of the "2023 Shanghai Top 10 Best Film and TV Locations" are also amazing sites to take photos and learn more about the city's distinctive charm.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:59 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0

A video for the "2023 Shanghai Top Ten Best Film and TV Locations".

Welcome to our cultural column "Lights, Camera", in which we continue to explore the rich cinematic heritage and cultural resources of Shanghai, a city with so many stories to tell.

The first episode of Shanghai's most popular locations for shooting featured five eye-catching sites – the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal, Fengjing Watertown, the Nine Trees Future Art Center, M50 Creative Park, and M+ Blackstone Music Plus.

Today, we will guide you to the remaining locations from the list of the "2023 Shanghai Top 10 Best Film and TV Locations." You can visit these amazing locations to take photos and learn more about the city's distinctive charm.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

The iconic Huangpu River cruise tour is a world-class attraction and a tourism brand of the city.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

Actress Tang Yan makes a promotional video for the Shanghai Tourism Festival aboard the Huangpu River cruise.

Huangpu River Tour Sightseeing Cruise

浦江游览

The Huangpu River is known as the "Mother River of Shanghai." The iconic Huangpu River cruise tour is a world-class attraction and a tourism brand of the city. During the 45-kilometer tour, passengers can appreciate the magnificent night views of both sides of the river.

They are usually amazed at the spectacular views of Lujiazui, the Bund, Nanpu and Yangpu bridges, and the former 2010 Shanghai World Expo site. Films, TV series and variety shows that shot scenes from the cruise include "Go fighting!", "Up Idol", "Under the Sun", and "If Time Flows Back".

Address: 481 Zhongshan Rd E2, Huangpu District

黄浦区中山东二路481号

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

Located at the intersection of the Bund and the bustling Nanjing Road, the Fairmont Peace Hotel is an ideal place to experience the charm and vitality of the city.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

Built in 1926, the hotel is a luxurious Art-Deco masterpiece.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

The old building has also witnessed the flourishing of movies in China.

Fairmont Peace Hotel

上海和平饭店

Built in 1926, the hotel is a luxurious Art-Deco masterpiece, where old-fashioned glamour sparkles with a new luster. Located at the intersection of the Bund and the bustling Nanjing Road, the hotel is an ideal place to experience the distinctive charm and vitality of the city.

The old building has also witnessed the flourishing of movies in China. In 1937, "Angels on the Road", a classic film starring Zhao Dan and Zhou Xuan, was shot at the site. To date, more than 50 movies and TV series have used the building as a set. Among them are "101st Marriage Proposal", "Tiny Times 3.0", "Eternal Wave", and "Blossoms."

Address: 20 Nanjing Rd E., Huangpu District

黄浦区南京东路20号

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Film Park has been used for many movie and TV scenes with its full-scale replica of old Shanghai.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

The film park is one of the 10 greatest filmmaking bases in China.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

The park appears in a scene from "The Founding of An Army."

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

Scenes from "My Roommate is A Detective" use the park as a location.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

A scene from "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor."

Shanghai Film Park

上海影视乐园(车墩影视基地)

One of the 10 greatest filmmaking bases in China, the Shanghai Film Park has provided numerous movie and TV scenes with its full-scale replica of old Shanghai, including Nanjing Road and European-style houses of celebrities.

As visitors wander freely in the park, they can often catch a film or TV shoot in progress and learn how movies and TV shows are made. The park also offers immersive and interactive dramas, sets for weddings, and photo-taking services in period clothing.

Many films and TV dramas have been shot here using the park's time-honored streetscapes. Among them are "Temptress Moon", "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor", "Lust, Caution", and "Kung Fu Hustle."

Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun Town, Songjiang District

松江区车墩镇北松公路4915号

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

Shanghai Tower is the tallest building in China.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

A night view of the building.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

Actress Sun Li (right) appears in the TV series "The Ideal City."

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

The shooting site of the film "Big City, Big Building."

Shanghai Tower

上海中心大厦

Address: 501 Yincheng Rd. M., Lujiazui, Pudong

浦东新区陆家嘴银城中路501号

At the height of 632 meters, Shanghai Tower is the tallest building in China. The skyscraper has one of the world's fastest vertical transport system and an observation deck on the uppermost floors for visitors to have a birds-eye view of the city. It also has different zones used for retail, offices, hotel accommodation, art exhibitions and recreation areas.

The tower also reflects the city's commitment to environmental friendliness as green architectural elements and technologies were incorporated into its design. Many films, TV series and commercials have been shot there, such as "Fox Hunt", "The Ideal City", and "Love is Sweet."

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

The Zhujiajiao Watertown is well preserved on the outskirts of the city.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

The ancient town features a network of waterways, curved stone bridges and traditional Chinese-style residences on the banks.

Shanghai's film locations ready for their close-up
Ti Gong

The watertown also has beautiful Chinese-style gardens.

Zhujiajiao Watertown

朱家角古镇

The Zhujiajiao Watertown, which was established about 1,700 years ago, is well preserved on the outskirts of the city. The ancient town features a network of waterways, curved stone bridges and traditional Chinese-style residences on the banks. It also enjoys a reputation as the "Venice of Shanghai."

Visitors can stroll along the watertown's old streets and sample local delicacies and relax in coffee shops and bars. They can also visit the exquisite Kezhi Garden or take a boat trip to experience a slow-paced lifestyle at the tranquil resort. The watertown has provided film sets for many productions, including "Perfect Partner", "The Perfect Wedding", and "Familiar Taste."

Address: 555 Kezhiyuan Rd, Zhujiajiao Town, Qingpu District

青浦区朱家角镇课植园路555号

To be continued. In subsequent episodes, we will introduce still more of Shanghai's most promising film locations according to a list announced at the 28th Shanghai TV Festival.

The Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution provides consultation and coordination services to film crews at no cost.

The official website for the Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution: https://www.ftservices.cn

Address:709 Julu Rd, Jing'an District (静安区巨鹿路709号)

Tel: 6017-1400

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Huangpu River
Lujiazui
Yangpu
Songjiang
Huangpu
Zhujiajiao
Pudong
Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal
Venice
Shanghai Tower
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     