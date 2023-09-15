Premieres to shine in Daning Theater's year-end program list

Daning Theater's year-end season will include performances by national and international groups, including some premieres.

Daning Theater's year-end finale will be filled with theatrical and dance productions by national and international groups. Eight stage performances, some of them premieres, will be presented over two months.

The Chongqing Ballet's "Ripples Across Stagnant Water" will kick off the season on November 3, followed by the Liaoning Ballet's "Notre Dame de Paris" and a gala performance by the company's principal dancers, Ao Dingwen, Zhang Haidong, and Wang Zhanfeng.

Patrick De Barra, a well-known choreographer, is in charge of the neoclassical dance "Notre Dame de Paris." With a stage design that alternates between realism and abstraction to provide a contemporary look, it combines elements of medieval and modern design.

The Spanish Ballet of Murcia will perform "Carmen" on December 8-9.

The French theater company Théâtre Nono will perform Molière's "The Hypocrite" and Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" from December 15 to 17 for the first time in Shanghai.

The National Dance Company of Siberia will perform Russian folk dances on New Year's Eve. Apart from their joyous dance moves, their beautiful ethnic costumes will be a highlight.

Before that, Shanghai Opera House's "Chang'e: Legend of the Moon" will be staged on December 30 with principal dancers Tan Yimei and Song Yu.

Follow Daning Theater's WeChat account, "shdaningtheatre," for updates or call 21-36368807 for information on tickets.

Daning Theater 大宁剧院





Address: 平型关路1222号

No. 1222, Pingxingguan Road, Jing'an District