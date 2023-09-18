﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Light and shadow finalists selected for Shining Shanghai Festival

  14:14 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0
Original international light and shadow shows will be honored and exhibited on the city's historic and landmark buildings on September 26.
The light and shadow show will interpret the charm of historic buildings.

Original international light and shadow shows will be honored and exhibited on the city's historic and landmark buildings on September 26, the opening day of the 2023 Shining Shanghai Festival.

The immersive award-winning works of the festival's international competition will be displayed on the shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods Shenyuli at Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, a fashionable waterfront area along Suzhou Creek.

Selected by an international jury panel out of more than 60 entries from all over the world, the multiple award-winning shows are ready to stun the audience and light up the night sky of Shanghai with imagination and creativity.

The winners of the gold, silver, and bronze medals will be announced on September 26. Organizers of the competition will also present the Special Contribution Award and the Jury Prize to two artistic works.

Among the winning finalists are "Sampling of Time," "Hyper-real," "Celestial Fusion," "Time Machine," "Symbiosis." They are designed and created by both professional art institutions and individual artists and designers who are adept at giving artistic expressions of urban lives and charm.

A public online vote for the most popular work is also underway at the "SH Shining" mini program on WeChat. The entry with the highest number of likes will be announced and awarded on October 8. Reservations for the exhibition of the multiple shows are also available at the program.

As an important program of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, the 2023 Shining Shanghai Festival will run till October 6 with a series of activities.

In addition to the light and shadow show, citizens and tourists will also be offered diverse programs of fashion, sports, music, game and cuisine to enrich their night lives.

A public online vote for the most popular work is also underway at the "SH Shining" mini program on WeChat. Reservation for the exhibition of the light and shadow shows are also available at the program.

﻿
