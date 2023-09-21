World Music Festival opens for the National Day holiday

An international music festival will kick off during the National Day holiday, with performances held across five cities in China. The main stage is in Shanghai's Qingpu District.

Music isn't bound by time or language. The culture of ethnic minority groups and traditional Chinese cultural elements inspire modern music compositions. That's what we can expect from the coming World Music Festival during the upcoming National Day holiday.

Under the theme "The heartbeat of the world," 26 domestic and foreign bands will bring over 50 performances in four cities: Shanghai, Wuhan of Hubei Province, Chongqing and Foshan of Guangdong Province.

The main stage will be located in an ancient town, Panlong Tiandi in Shanghai's Qingpu District. With the theme "Bring places to life," the artists will perform on the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) bridge, in front of a 1,000-year-old temple and other historic buildings.

Chinese Kunqu Opera artist Zhang Jun will give a fresh performance with light and shadow show in stunning real scenes. Lu Jinhua, the Lidiao-style inheritor of Suzhou pingtan (storytelling and singing), will stage a creative show with British musician Sid Peacock.

As a highlight, a modern composition of Qingpu field songs will debut at the festival. As the name implies, Qingpu field songs were sung while people labored in the fields, plowing, transplanting rice seedlings, or weeding. The new adaptation will bring a modern twist to this ancient country art form.

In addition to music, the festival also features a night market and Chinese culture exhibitions to offer an immersive experience to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 29 this year.

If you go:

Date: September 23, 4-9pm; September 29-30, 4-9:30pm

Venue: Panlong Tiandi

Address: No. 8, Lane 123, Panding Rd

蟠鼎路123弄8号

Other venues:

Date: September 22-24, 3:30-4pm, 4:30-5pm, 6:30-7:15pm, 7:45-8:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Xintiandi

Address: 333, Huaihai Rd M

淮海中路333号

Date: October 1-2, 3:30-4pm, 4:30-5pm

Venue: The Hub

Address: 688, Shenchang Rd

申长路688号

Date: October 1-2, 4-4:45pm, 5:15-6pm

Venue: Ruihong Tiandi

Address: 188, Ruihong Rd

瑞虹路188号