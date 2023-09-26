Documentary series records Guizhou's complex of bridges

A four-episode documentary series, "Thousands of Bridges – Man-made Miracles between Mountains and Rivers," will start to air on Dragon TV and Guizhou Satellite TV on Tuesday.

A four-episode documentary series, "Thousands of Bridges – Man-made Miracles between Mountains and Rivers," will start to air on Dragon TV and Guizhou Satellite TV on Tuesday evening.

Part of the National Radio and Television Administration's documentary project of "Recording the New Era," the series centers on the tremendous changes brought about by transportation development in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The unique Karst landform in Guizhou has created around 1.26 million mountain peaks, with valleys and streams crisscrossing them. As the only province in China without any plains, Guizhou has managed to connect with the outside world via more than 30,000 bridges between mountains and valleys.

About half of the 100 tallest bridges in the world are also built here. The province now has the reputation of "the museum of world bridges" for the large number of bridges and the complicated technologies applied in their construction.

It took the crew from the the Documentary Center of Shanghai and the Radio and Television Administration of Guizhou Province nearly three months to go deep into the province and record the folk customs, village revitalization, and local human stories related to the bridges.

In the passing years, the great progress of Guizhou's transportation has reshaped and fueled its development in many sectors.

The documentary series' overseas version will be broadcast in the near future on mainstream platforms worldwide.

