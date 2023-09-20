﻿
Norah & Dawn, aka KPChicks, take to Shanghai stage

  12:51 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
Popular comedian duo Norah & Dawn, also known as the KPChicks, will share the stage this weekend at local bilingual comedy club SpicyComedy.
Popular comedian duo Norah & Dawn, also known as the KPChicks, will share the stage this weekend at local bilingual comedy club SpicyComedy.

Norah, the founder of SpicyComedy, is the first trilingual comedian in China who can do comedy in Chinese, English, and Japanese.

She is also a social media influencer with more than 7.5 million followers.

She has headlined at shows in China, the United States, Japan, and Thailand, selling out all tickets, and participated in reality shows as well as other television shows.

Dawn is an English Comedy key opinion leader (KOL) as well as a documentary and commercial director who also writes sketch comedy.

She and Norah opened a comedy channel on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo under the name KungpaoChicks and gained popularity with the audience.

They will be on stage and perform together on Saturday's Norah Show and Dawn will also be present at the Showcase Selected show on Friday night.

Date: Sept 23, 2pm and 4:30pm

Venue: SpicyComedy

Address: SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F Foodie Central, Building 7, South Block Xintiandi Style 1, 123 Xingye Rd, Huangpu District

Admission: 380 yuan (US$52.05)

(The Showcase Selected show will be from 7:30pm to 9pm on Sept 22 and cost 150 yuan.)

﻿
