Hong Kong-based US comedian Garron Chiu to perform in Shanghai

American-born stand-up comedian Garron Chiu, who is based in Hong Kong, will perform shows at local comedy club SpicyComedy at the end of this month.

Chiu is the winner of the Hong Kong Comedy Competition 2018 and runner-up in the Bangkok International Comedy Competition. He also took part in the television show Comedy Central Stand-Up, Asia!

He has headlined at shows in many areas and SpicyComedy are bringing him to SpicyComedy from Hong Kong to do an one-hour English comedy show, the first of its kind for the club.

His four shows will take place at 4:30pm and 7:30pm on September 29 and 30.

Each show will last for 90 minutes in total including hosting, an opener and 45 minutes of immersive stand-up comedy.

Date: Sept. 29 and 30, 4:30pm and 7:30pm

Venue: SpicyComedy

Address: SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F Foodie Central, Building 7, South Block Xintiandi Style 1, 123 Xingye Rd, Huangpu District

Admission: 220 yuan (US$30.14)