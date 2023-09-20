﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Hong Kong-based US comedian Garron Chiu to perform in Shanghai

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:51 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
American-born stand-up comedian Garron Chiu, based in Hong Kong, has been invited to perform shows at local comedy club SpicyComedy at the end of this month.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:51 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0

American-born stand-up comedian Garron Chiu, who is based in Hong Kong, will perform shows at local comedy club SpicyComedy at the end of this month.

Chiu is the winner of the Hong Kong Comedy Competition 2018 and runner-up in the Bangkok International Comedy Competition. He also took part in the television show Comedy Central Stand-Up, Asia!

He has headlined at shows in many areas and SpicyComedy are bringing him to SpicyComedy from Hong Kong to do an one-hour English comedy show, the first of its kind for the club.

His four shows will take place at 4:30pm and 7:30pm on September 29 and 30.

Each show will last for 90 minutes in total including hosting, an opener and 45 minutes of immersive stand-up comedy.

Date: Sept. 29 and 30, 4:30pm and 7:30pm

Venue: SpicyComedy

Address: SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F Foodie Central, Building 7, South Block Xintiandi Style 1, 123 Xingye Rd, Huangpu District

Admission: 220 yuan (US$30.14)

Hong Kong-based US comedian Garron Chiu to perform in Shanghai
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Huangpu
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     