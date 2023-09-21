﻿
Event planned for Dianshan Lake this Saturday

﻿ Ke Jiayun
  12:51 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
Local sports organizer ASAS will host a Dianshan Lake outdoor adventure on Saturday at Oriental Land with sailing, an archery battle, Frisbee games, and camping events.
Local sports organizer Active Sports Active Social (ASAS) will host a Dianshan Lake outdoor adventure on Saturday at Oriental Land with sailing, an archery battle, Frisbee games, and camping events.

ASAS is the largest organizer of corporate events, adult sports leagues, social events, and tournaments in Shanghai.

On Saturday, participants can experience sailing on the Dianshan Lake as well as enjoying the beautiful scenery around the lake.

They can also don helmets and other protective sports equipment to try an archery battle in the woods near the lake.

Moreover, playing Frisbee and camping on the grassland at Oriental Land are also good choices for those seeking less exciting sports events.

If you would like to learn more information or sign up for the event, please scan the QR code below and send a message.

If you go

Date: Sept. 23, 1pm - 6:30pm

Venue: Dianshan Lake & Oriental Land

Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District

Admission: 588 yuan ($80.54)

Dianshan Lake
Oriental Land
