A feast of entertainment events during Golden Week holiday

A batch of cultural activities and interactive events will be offered in the city during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, to provide the opportunity for residents and visitors to Shanghai to gather, relax, and be entertained.

Movie buffs will be spoiled for choice with more than 10 new film releases of diverse genres in the eight-day holiday from September 29 to October 6, which is another important time slot in China following the summer vacation.

According to box office tracker Dengta Data, the value of pre-sale movie tickets for the upcoming holiday has already surpassed 20 million yuan (US$2.74 million) as of Tuesday noon. Romantic comedy "Ex 4: Marry You," sports comedy "Champion," and crime drama film "Under the Light" have temporarily topped the box office chart.

"Ex 4: Marry Young" is the latest installment in one of China's most popular rom-com film series. The two friends in the film try to solve their emotional problems and confusion in love relationships.

Directed by Zhang Yimou, "Under the Light" marks the famous filmmaker's first-ever attempt at the urban crime genre. The film tells the story of an in-depth investigation of a criminal case involving multiple interest groups.

"Moscow Mission" is expected to be another sensation of the season. Starring Andy Lau and Zhang Hanyu, the film by Herman Yau is based on the 1993 Sino-Russian train robbery, which sparked a global manhunt that lasted 18 years.

To recognize the artistic charm of the city, especially its stunning night sky, don't miss the 2023 Shining Shanghai Festival, which is running until October 6.

The festival presents international light and shadow shows on the historic shikumen (stone-gate) buildings at Suhewan, a waterfront area along Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District.

The shows are created by both professional art institutions and individual global artists to interpret the city's glamor. Programs including sculpture exhibitions, fashion parties, sports, music performances, and imaginative cuisine are also offered to enrich people's night lives in the city.

On the Bund, festive art installations are decorating the Bund Finance Center. A "Super Moon" installation is set on the terrace to create a romantic ambiance for both citizens and expats.

Traditional rabbit lanterns which symbolize good luck and auspiciousness also light up the outdoor plaza of the BFC, allowing visitors to relive their childhood memories.

Theaters in the city will also feature cultural performances.

During the holiday, the 7th Shanghai International Puppet Festival will raise its curtain with a grand showcase of both classics and avant-garde puppet shows and a painting exhibition at Ciros Plaza, to portray what the puppet world means in the hearts of different people.

The audience will be presented with many visually stunning puppet shows such as the German play "Extraordinary Voyage" and the Russian play "Show of Light Puppets." The seemingly limitless imagination of the puppeteers, plus fantastic devices and superb stage effects will be featured.

At Wanping Theater and the landmark Yuyuan Garden, artists from the Shanghai Yueju Opera Co will stage a series of classic plays including "The Butterfly Lovers," "A Dream of Red Mansions," and "The Legend of Chunxiang."

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Yueju Opera master Fu Quanxiang, the company will also present a performance featuring Fu's famous singing excerpts at Wanping Theater on the evening of September 29.

While at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center, the National Ballet of China will perform "Swan Lake" and "Red Detachment of Women" for the holiday. The famous Vienna Boys' Choir will also stage a concert as part of their 2023 Asian Tour in China.

Officials from the center said they were also working on a highly anticipated epic spy drama "Xiang Yan'an," which is set against the backdrop of the Battle of Songhu in 1937. The original drama provides vivid and touching group portraits of the heroes who protected China from the Japanese invasion.