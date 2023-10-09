Chinese theater in the spotlight at Shanghai festival

The opening performance of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival will be Shanghai Kunqu Opera Company's complete version of the classic "The Peony Pavilion."

Nine outstanding stage productions of traditional Chinese theater have been chosen from over 300 entries to be exhibited citywide at the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, which will run from October 15 to November 15.

On the evening of October 15 at the Shanghai Culture Square, the opening performance of the festival will be Shanghai Kunqu Opera Company's complete version of the classic "The Peony Pavilion."

The play traces back to the elegant charm in the original work by ancient Chinese playwright Tang Xianzu, who is known as the "Shakespeare of the Orient." Artists will give fresh interpretation of the traditional masterpiece with delicate, romantic and captivating scenes to portray a vivid picture of social life in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

On October 19 and 20 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center, Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yueju Opera Theater will stage Yueju Opera "Su Qin." Set in the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), it centers on famous strategist Su Qin's achievements of bringing 15 years of peace to the six states.

The Preservation Center of Hunan Flower Drum Opera will present "The True Story of A School Master" on October 21 at Hongqiao Art Center. It focuses on scholar Zhang Jiuru's patriotism and respectable choice when the nation faces a crisis.

On October 26 and 27 at Wanping Theater, Xiamen Nanyin Troupe will bring "Cai Wenji Returns to Her Homeland" which draws inspiration from Chinese historical stories and literary works.

Nanyin is a type of classical music popular in Fujian Province. The play narrates ancient Chinese female poet Cai Wenji's life journey in turbulent times.

Shanxi Taiyuan Experimental Jinju Opera Theater will stage "Zhuangzi Tests His Wife" at the Shanghai Mass Art Center on October 27 and 28. Celebrated Jinju Opera artist Xie Tao will portray several different roles in the play, a story about Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi's test of his wife's fidelity.

"For me, the creation of this play is a new breakthrough," Xie said. "I need to depict the emotions of the characters from multiple dimensions. It is also an experiment and innovation for Jinju Opera."

Well-known Chinese writer Lu Xun's thought-provoking novels have also been adapted into Xiju Opera and Quju Opera.

On October 30 and 31, Xiju Opera "The Road to New Life of Juan Sheng" will be offered at Wanping Theater. Based on Lu Xun's novel "Regret for the Past," the play revolves around the struggles and awakening of young educated individuals in old China.

Modern Quju Opera "Lu Town" will also be staged from November 3 to 4 at Wanping Theater. It combines Lu Xun's representative novels such as "Diary of A Madman," "The New Year's Sacrifice," "The True Story of Ah Q," and "Kong Yiji," to create a brand-new art space Lu Town, in which different characters of the novels exchange and interact with each other.

Audiences will also be offered Huagu Opera "Qing Huai" by the Shangluo Local Opera Research Institute at Daning Theater on November 8. The comedy with distinctive regional cultural elements tells a story about a young university graduate's efforts in the revitalization of a rural village.

Artists from Yunnan Province will stage the Huadeng Opera "Huayao Flying Rainbow" on November 15 and 16 at Wanping Theater. Through singing, dancing, and theatrical performances, it depicts a group of youngsters who embrace their youth and bravely chase their dreams.

Organizers of the festival noted that regional theaters are treasures in traditional Chinese culture. As a national-level platform for international cultural exchange, the China Shanghai International Arts Festival not only gathers art masterpieces from all over the world, but also tells and spreads Chinese stories to the world in diverse and vivid art forms.