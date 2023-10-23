﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Documentary shines spotlight on 'desktop-free' working group

An SMG documentary on the lives and work of "desktop-free" workers in various industries will be released at the 2024 Spring Festival.
The documentary delves into the lives of "desktop-free" workers and their contributions to the city's development.

A Shanghai documentary, "Through One's Life," that focuses on the work and lives of "desktop-free" citizens in various industries will be released at next year's Spring Festival.

The "desktop-free" population includes all working groups that do not use office desks as a working environment. Among them are blue-collar workers in the production and manufacturing industries, as well as those in catering, tourism, hotels, retail, logistics, agriculture, health care, sports, fitness, culture, and art.

The documentary, produced by the Documentary Center of Shanghai Media Group, will tell heartwarming stories about five distinct protagonists to highlight their contributions to Shanghai's growing economic development and how important their jobs are in people's daily lives. It will air on both TV stations and digital platforms.

The center has also announced the launch of a smart eco-platform to provide job-hunting information and services to this group.

A crew films a worker on the job.

The platform, which includes a website (www.wuzhuomian.com) and a mini-program on WeChat, will also help to meet the group's diverse needs for vocational training, business setup, and family education. Experts will pay close attention to their emotional needs in order to assist them in better adjusting to the fast-paced metropolitan life.

According to Huang Jianyue, the platform's COO, the "desktop-free" group now accounts for roughly 80 percent of China's 700 million or so workforce, and they're building a smart ecosystem to improve their quality of life.

Huang Yue, deputy director of the Jiading District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, stated that it is also a digital transformation effort of the human resources industry.

"Digital means, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, will be used to help enterprises improve their recruitment efficiency, reduce recruitment costs, and bring more job opportunities to people," Huang said.

The website (www.wuzhuomian.com) and WeChat microprogram will assist workers with vocational training, business setup, and family education.

