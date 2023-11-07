Shanghai Disney Resort revealed Mandarin recording of 'Try Everything'

The new musical arrangement, performed as a duet by Ayanga and Esther Yu, has been released in celebration of the world's first Zootopia-themed land opening on December 20.

Shanghai Disney Resort revealed on Tuesday a special Mandarin recording of the hit song "Try Everything" in celebration of the opening of the world's first Zootopia-themed land on December 20.

Performed as a lively duet by singers Ayanga and Esther Yu, the track's new musical arrangement, energetic melody, and empowering lyrics will have music lovers and Disney fans brimming with anticipation for the opening of the new land.

Topping song charts worldwide, the original English version of "Try Everything" performed by Shakira and written by Sia, Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen received numerous accolades since its release. The track's uplifting message inspires listeners to never give up and to break through boundaries, daring them to try everything while staying true to themselves. Layering orchestral symphonies, upbeat contemporary rhythms, and even jazz elements to create a mash-up of instrumentals, the song effortlessly depicts the diversity of the mammalian paradise that is Zootopia.

Starting Tuesday, the Mandarin rendition of "Try Everything" is available for streaming and downloads in China and internationally on major music platforms.