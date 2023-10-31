New releases set to push box office receipts beyond US$6.83b

China's box office receipts in 2023 have already topped 48.7 billion yuan. With several new releases on the way, it is likely to exceed 50 billion yuan by the end of the year.

China's box office receipts in 2023 have already topped 48.7 billion yuan (US$6.66 billion), indicating a significant revival trend in the domestic film industry, according to box office tracker Dengta Data.

With dozens of new releases in the coming months, the total national box office income for the year is likely to exceed 50 billion yuan.

One of the year's highest-grossing films, "The Wandering Earth 2," has been officially nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

Chinese films are improving in storytelling, cinematography, and diversity and are gaining popularity among moviegoers worldwide.

The following are some of the most anticipated films slated to be released in November:

"Silence of Smoke"

Release date: November 3

Oscar-winning Japanese director Takita Youjirou's drama in Chinese narrates the touching tale of a cake-making family that must decide whether to follow tradition or abandon it.

This is the first film outside of Japan for the award-winning "Departures" filmmaker. A father's silent love for his son is eloquently shown in the film. Chinese actors Zhang Guoli and Han Geng star in the film.

"In Our Prime"

Release date: November 3

The film, which stars Huang Lu and Guo Tao, is about a single mother's work and life in a big metropolis and coping with challenges.

Director Liu Yulin hopes to convey a sense of power, urging people to bravely face adversity. The film was screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

"The Marvels"

Release date: November 10

The sequel to "Captain Marvel" is about Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, whose powers mix with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. To save the world, they have to work together as "The Marvels."

Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Zawe Ashton play the funny female-led superhero team in the movie. It is also one of the most-anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Great Love Dunhuang"

Release date: November 17

The biopic movie is about Chinese archaeologist Fan Jinshi's five decades of work to protect the Mogao Grottoes' priceless Buddhist art and paintings. Fan, who is known as the "Daughter of Dunhuang," spent more than half a century in the Gobi Desert in northwest China to research and preserve the murals.

She launched a project to digitize the remaining treasures. Avant-garde technologies such as immersion displays and virtual interaction have been applied to the database.

"The Movie Emperor"

Release date: November 17

A superstar wants to win a film prize by participating in rural-themed films in Ning Hao's satirical comedy. Andy Lau plays the star, who ventures far into the countryside to enjoy life, but it ends in a farce and an unprecedented professional disaster.

The film premiered worldwide at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival in September, where Lau received a Special Award for his contribution to cinema.

"Seven Killings"

Release date: November 24

The 1940 Nanjing spy thriller by Gao Qunshu is based on Mai Jia's novel of the same name. The film, starring Zhang Yi and Lang Yueting, follows an agent who protects people and the country after his family is killed by Japanese invaders.

"Beyond the Clouds"

Release date: November 24

The film, with Hai Qing in the lead, is based on Zhang Guimei's commitment to rural girl education. The protagonist creates China's first free high school for girls in remote Yunnan Province and dedicates her life to boosting girls' education.

"Across the Furious Sea"

Release date: November 25

Cao Baoping's crime thriller stars Huang Bo and Zhou Xun. The film follows a fisherman who seeks revenge for his daughter's death abroad. He discovers a disturbing fact about the suspects' families. His daughter's boyfriend and the main suspect escape prosecution. Some scenes in the movie are not appropriate for viewers under 18 years old.







How to buy tickets:

1. Tickets can be purchased online on Taopiaopiao and Maoyan apps.

2. Download Maoyan Pro app and click "me." Go to "settings" and then select "English version."