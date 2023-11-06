﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Chinese pop megastar eyes on universal influence

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
Hong Kong singer Eason Chan is starting his mainland concert tour from Shanghai, who also announced the renewal of record contract with Universal Music Group.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0

Hong Kong-based singer Eason Chan is among the most expected pop megastars to stage concerts in Shanghai this year. Tickets for his six concerts from November 11 to 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena were sold out seconds after the release.

Shanghai, as well as other major cities in China, witnessed a round of music concert craze this year. Over 500 large-scale concerts and musical festivals were held around the country in the first half of the year, attracting over 5.5 million audiences and a ticket box income of near 2.5 billion yuan (US$ 343 million).

Chinese pop megastar eyes on universal influence
Ti Gong

Eason Chan and children pose for a photo in Macau earlier this month to promote his new album "Chin Up!"

As one of China's best-selling singers, Chan's Shanghai concerts were initially scheduled for 2020, but got delayed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a long wait, and I will bring new songs to Shanghai to start my mainland tour," Chan told Shanghai Daily. "This is a special city to me, as my wife's family and many of my agent company friends are from Shanghai."

Chan has just released his new album last week, who also announced the renewal of his record contract with Universal Music Group, setting sight on further international influence as a representative of Chinese pop culture.

Chinese pop megastar eyes on universal influence
Ti Gong

Chan poses with his manager Lisa Kan (right) and Timothy Xu, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, when announcing the renewal of his recording contract.

Reaching collaboration with global music labels is often considered an expressway for Chinese singers to broaden the market and reach overseas followers. Other renowned Chinese musicians Universal Music Group has been working with include composer and conductor Tan Dun and pianist Lang Lang.

Turning 50 next year, Chan has been nicknamed by Chinese fans and critics as the "God of Songs." He ranked sixth in the 2013 Forbes China Celebrity Top 100 List.

Born in Hong Kong in 1974, Chan went to England to study when he was 12, and majored in architecture at Kingston University.

Chinese pop megastar eyes on universal influence
Ti Gong

Chan attends an activity to support athletes with disability in Hong Kong.

He has also trained in vocals at the Royal Academy of Music, and returned to Hong Kong before the completion of his degree in architecture to participate in the 1995 New Talent Singing Awards Competition, winning the first prize.

He was then offered a contract by a Hong Kong-based record label, which ended his potential career as an architect while launching a career in music.

Chan said his early music interest was cultivated by English songs and classical music that his parents used to favor. He was then attracted to Cantopop and Mandopop, and started writing songs himself.

"I love diverse music. I hope to build my music world into a supermarket where fans can find different types of music they like," he said.

Chinese pop megastar eyes on universal influence
Ti Gong

As one of China's best-selling singers, Chan's songs have garnered more than 75 billion streams worldwide.

Chan's world tour has covered cities like London, Manchester and Rotterdam. He was also the first Asian singer to perform at the O2 Arena in London in 2012.

His concerts often feature opulent visuals with poignant storytelling, delving into world issues like humanity, environment and people's mental status.

His latest North American Tour from August to September covered the six cities of New York, Chicago, Anaheim, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver. He also became the first Asian singer to perform at San Francisco's Chase Center.

After Shanghai, his "Fear and Dreams" concert tour is set to visit Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Xiamen.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Eason Chan
Mercedes-Benz Arena
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     