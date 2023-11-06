Chinese pop megastar eyes on universal influence

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan is starting his mainland concert tour from Shanghai, who also announced the renewal of record contract with Universal Music Group.

Hong Kong-based singer Eason Chan is among the most expected pop megastars to stage concerts in Shanghai this year. Tickets for his six concerts from November 11 to 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena were sold out seconds after the release.

Shanghai, as well as other major cities in China, witnessed a round of music concert craze this year. Over 500 large-scale concerts and musical festivals were held around the country in the first half of the year, attracting over 5.5 million audiences and a ticket box income of near 2.5 billion yuan (US$ 343 million).

Ti Gong

As one of China's best-selling singers, Chan's Shanghai concerts were initially scheduled for 2020, but got delayed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a long wait, and I will bring new songs to Shanghai to start my mainland tour," Chan told Shanghai Daily. "This is a special city to me, as my wife's family and many of my agent company friends are from Shanghai."

Chan has just released his new album last week, who also announced the renewal of his record contract with Universal Music Group, setting sight on further international influence as a representative of Chinese pop culture.

Ti Gong

Reaching collaboration with global music labels is often considered an expressway for Chinese singers to broaden the market and reach overseas followers. Other renowned Chinese musicians Universal Music Group has been working with include composer and conductor Tan Dun and pianist Lang Lang.



Turning 50 next year, Chan has been nicknamed by Chinese fans and critics as the "God of Songs." He ranked sixth in the 2013 Forbes China Celebrity Top 100 List.

Born in Hong Kong in 1974, Chan went to England to study when he was 12, and majored in architecture at Kingston University.

Ti Gong

He has also trained in vocals at the Royal Academy of Music, and returned to Hong Kong before the completion of his degree in architecture to participate in the 1995 New Talent Singing Awards Competition, winning the first prize.

He was then offered a contract by a Hong Kong-based record label, which ended his potential career as an architect while launching a career in music.



Chan said his early music interest was cultivated by English songs and classical music that his parents used to favor. He was then attracted to Cantopop and Mandopop, and started writing songs himself.

"I love diverse music. I hope to build my music world into a supermarket where fans can find different types of music they like," he said.

Ti Gong

Chan's world tour has covered cities like London, Manchester and Rotterdam. He was also the first Asian singer to perform at the O2 Arena in London in 2012.



His concerts often feature opulent visuals with poignant storytelling, delving into world issues like humanity, environment and people's mental status.

His latest North American Tour from August to September covered the six cities of New York, Chicago, Anaheim, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver. He also became the first Asian singer to perform at San Francisco's Chase Center.

After Shanghai, his "Fear and Dreams" concert tour is set to visit Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Xiamen.