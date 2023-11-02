﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Berliner Ensemble is bringing 'Brecht's Ghosts' to Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:39 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
Berliner Ensemble is bringing its puppet show, "Brecht's Ghosts" on its first visit to Shanghai.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:39 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0

Berliner Ensemble, a German theater company founded 74 years ago, will make its first visit to Shanghai for the Asian premiere of their puppet show "Brecht's Ghosts" on November 11-12 at Theater YOUNG.

Over 100 puppets, all designed by director Suse Wächter, will be on display. They are deceptively similar to Franz Kafka, Sigmund Freud, Luciano Pavarotti and Margaret Thatcher, to mention a few.

Berliner Ensemble is bringing 'Brecht's Ghosts' to Shanghai
Ti Gong

The performance features over 100 puppets.

Bertolt Brecht, the Berliner Ensemble's "Household Deity," is haunted by ghosts he met during his long exile and subsequent return to Theater am Schiffbauerdamm. With two musicians and a puppeteer, the audience is drawn into a séance filled with ghostly talks, quarrels and singing.

Bertolt Brecht and his wife, actress Helene Weigel, founded the Berliner Ensemble in East Berlin in 1949. With an attitude of ongoing invention and self-examination, the troupe has written the history of modern play, increasing the social relevance that drama may examine and communicate.

Berliner Ensemble is bringing 'Brecht's Ghosts' to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Two puppeteers and two musicians will be on stage.

Brecht was a prolific playwright who lived through five different social systems in Germany before being forced into exile when the Nazis came to power. His ups and downs made him politically sensitive throughout his life.

Shanghai is the Berliner Ensemble's only stop in China. Initially, two concerts were scheduled, and the tickets quickly sold out. To meet the demand, Theater YOUNG scheduled an additional performance on the evening of November 12.

The performances will be in German with subtitles in English and Chinese.

Berliner Ensemble is bringing 'Brecht's Ghosts' to Shanghai
Ti Gong

The puppets include historical figures who are still alive in our minds.

Performance info:

Dates: November 11, 7:30pm; November 12, 2pm and 6pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Theater YOUNG

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1155号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     