Shanghai Disney Winter Frostival returns with fun and magic

As magical and mesmerizing as ever, Shanghai Disney Resort invites guests to step into a fairytale winter wonderland and celebrate a season filled with special holidays.
The Disney Winter Frostival is set to return from November 10 to February 24, 2024. As magical and mesmerizing as ever, Shanghai Disney Resort invites guests of all ages to step into a fairytale winter wonderland and celebrate a season filled with special holidays. From Christmas, New Year's Eve, and the Spring Festival, all the way through to Valentine's Day, each festival offers exciting entertainment shows, exclusive seasonal gifts, and delicious treats and feasts, bringing guests surprise after surprise to keep hearts warm throughout the long winter.

Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade

Following its debut last year, the dazzling Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade became an instant sensation among guests. During this year's cavalcade, guests will be immersed in snowy scenes from their favorite Disney stories as extravagant floats and Disney characters dressed in their captivating winter outfits make their way along the parade route. As darkness falls, the cavalcade takes on an extra sprinkling of magic as dazzling lights illuminate the dream-like winter scenescape.

From November 10 to 22, Disney Royals will be decked in their special winter regalia to greet guests in a way like no other.

Elsa and Anna will also be making an exclusive seasonal appearance, giving guests a rare opportunity to meet the graceful Queens of Arendelle. Winnie the Pooh and his friends will also be waiting to show off their new outfits to guests over in the Hundred Acre Wood. Another winter exclusive experience guests can enjoy is the return of the adorable Snowies, who are set to show up everywhere in the park this winter.

Winnie the Pooh and his friends

From November 23 to January 1, 2024, Christmas cheer will be cast across the resort, blanketing everything in a snowy, ethereal state. From giant Christmas trees and the enchanting Mickey's Magical Tree lighting ceremony, to festive decorations and holiday-themed shows, there are countless surprises waiting to be unwrapped all the way through to the New Year. At this year's lighting ceremony, Duffy and LinaBell will join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse under the Christmas tree alongside guests to enjoy the dazzling tree lighting moment for the first time.

  • Savor warm and comforting new menus at Shanghai Disney Resort.

    Ti Gong








The Christmas spirit continues in Disneytown, where the hugely popular Disneytown Tree Trail returns. This year will see the appearance of new trees at Disneytown, each themed to beloved Disney characters and stories with enhanced storytelling elements and intricate ornaments. Guests can also immerse themselves in the festivities late into the night and even stop by Santa's cabin where Santa Claus himself will be greeting children and granting wishes every weekend and throughout the holidays.

Characters from the 2023 Winter Duffy and Friends Snowman Collection.

With the holiday gifting season just around the corner, guests will find unlimited inspiration for their wish list at Shanghai Disney Resort. Fresh in for the season is the 2023 Winter Duffy and Friends Snowman Collection, featuring the whole team transformed into fluffy snowmen in their new winter outfits. The collection includes a number of fun items including keychains, accessories, and home décor.

