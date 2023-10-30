﻿
Filming starts on locally produced urban romance

Filming for the Shanghai-produced urban romance movie "A Table for Two," which draws inspiration from the city's distinctive culinary customs, has started.
"A Table for Two" draws inspiration from the city's many culinary cultures.

Filming for the Shanghai-produced urban romance movie "A Table for Two," which draws inspiration from the city's distinctive culinary customs, started on Sunday.

The realistic film follows the story of two young Shanghai residents who meet and fall in love at a dining table. Enchanted by China's cuisine culture, the pair in love is also investigating and redefining food values in their fast-paced metropolitan lives.

The film, produced by Zhang Lu and directed by Wu Jing, stars Shanghainese actors Wang Chuanjun and Jiang Shuying, both of whom graduated from the Shanghai Theater Academy.

Wang, best known for his portrayal of a swindler in the anti-fraud thriller "No More Bets," will play a lonely and reclusive IT expert with unusual gastronomic instincts. Wang's role is a new challenge for him because he generally appears to be talkative and lively on the big screen.
Aside from cuisine, the film focuses on the lives and emotions of young people in the big city. Despite their busy schedules and trivial affairs, individuals can discover healing power in good cuisine.

The film also highlights the popularity of a social relationship called "Dazi." It refers to a group of friends or partners who meet for a specific purpose, such as dinner and games. The goal of dating or gathering is apparent, and the interaction mode is natural. It is especially popular among teenagers.
The film, which is co-produced by Shanghai Film Group and Maxtimes Pictures (Shanghai), will be released in 2024.

The film stars local actors Wang Chuanjun (right) and Jiang Shuying.

A poster for "A Table for Two."

